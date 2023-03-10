Joint statement from the REPO Task Force





WASHINGTON – Today, following a virtual meeting, members of the Multilateral Task Force on Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs (REPO) released the following statement on the groups’ ongoing work. A year after Russia’s unprovoked and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs Task Force (REPO) has used extensive multilateral coordination to exert unprecedented pressure on sanctioned Russians. Members of the REPO Task Force have successfully blocked or frozen more than $58 billion in Russian sanctioned assets, tracked Russian sanctioned assets across the globe, and severely restricted sanctioned Russians from the international financial system. REPO members have achieved notable successes through close and extensive national and international coordination, cooperation and information sharing. The Task Force continues to use financial intelligence, law enforcement information, joint investigations and private sector assistance to deny the Kremlin access to the revenue streams and economic resources that Russia uses to wage its illegal war. In the year since the Ministers of Finance, Justice, Home Affairs and Trade and the European Commissioners created the REPO Task Force, REPO members have: Freezes or freezes more than $58 billion in sanctioned Russian assets in financial accounts and economic resources.

Ensured that the assets of the Russian Central Bank and the Russian National Wealth Fund in our jurisdictions remain immobile and cannot be used to support Russia’s war effort.

Seized or frozen luxury real estate and other luxury assets owned, held or controlled by sanctioned Russians valued at multi-billion dollars.

Confiscated, frozen or detained yachts and other vessels owned, held or controlled by sanctioned Russians and have conducted asset tracking activities to identify, locate, freeze and seize yachts, aircraft and other property located in the whole globe.

Convened six multilateral meetings, repeatedly shared information and took collective action to limit sanctioned Russians’ access to the global financial system, making it more difficult for Russia to acquire the technology needed to support its unjust war in Ukraine.

Worked collectively to investigate and counter Russian sanctions evasion, including attempts to hide or obfuscate assets, illegal cryptocurrency and money laundering schemes, illegal Russian defense procurement, and use of financial facilitators by sanctioned Russians.

Led and coordinated sanctions enforcement efforts with international partners and counterparts, such as the European Commission’s Freeze and Seizure Task Force, including detecting and combating sanctions evasion through joint contacts, particularly by senior executives and officials of REPO members.

Worked on updating or expanding and implementing the relevant legal framework of REPO members enabling the freezing, seizure, confiscation and/or disposal of assets.

It effected the first asset seizure of a sanctioned Russian, paving the way for the transfer of $5.4 million in foreign aid funds to Ukraine. As Russia’s war of aggression continues, REPO members remain steadfast in their commitment to impose heavy costs on Russia. REPO will continue to identify, locate and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russians in order to deprive the Kremlin of the funds it needs to fight its illegal war. REPO members are determined, in accordance with the members’ respective legal systems, that Russia’s sovereign assets in REPO member jurisdictions will remain immovable until there is a resolution to the conflict addressing the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity by Russia. Any resolution to the conflict must ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has caused. REPO will redouble efforts to hold Russia accountable for its unjust war, countering Russian efforts to undermine, circumvent or evade collective REPO sanctions. REPO members call on the international community to join these multilateral efforts to counter Russian sanctions evasion and circumvention. To underline the REPOs’ intention to work collaboratively with international partners and the private sector, members of the REPO Task Force are jointly issuing a Global Advisory on Russian Sanctions Evasion. This advisory will contribute to effective sanctions enforcement and compliance across REPO member jurisdictions by preventing the undermining of financial sanctions, export controls and other restrictive measures designed and implemented in response to unprovoked war of aggression. Russia in Ukraine.

