Bookings are required from Monday at Essex recycling centres





From Monday (March 13), residents visiting our recycling centers will need to book a place. The recycling center booking process is a trial run until December 2023. It has already been tested for all vehicles using the Rayleigh Recycling Center and for large vehicles using our nine van-friendly sites. Both trials have been effective in smoothing the pattern of demand across working hours and reducing queues and congestion both in and around it. Residents will be able to book their games on the Love Essex website. Same day bookings can be made, subject to availability. Watch this video that explains the booking process: Cllr Malcolm Buckley, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Waste Reduction and Recycling, said: Bookings will be required to visit an Essex County Council recycling center from Monday 13 March. You can book your slot online or you can call the Contact Center on 0345 743 0430 Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm, where staff will make the booking on your behalf. The sites have been less congested since we started trialling a booking system on our van friendly sites and at the Rayleigh Recycling Centre. We have also been able to reduce the misuse of sites by vehicles transporting commercial waste. We will monitor the trial to measure its success and may make changes as necessary. The trial will be fully assessed in autumn 2023 before any decision is made on the future of bookings. Pedestrians, cyclists and Blue Badge holders do not need to book a place. Book a place to visit a recycling center in Essex. Last updated 18 hours ago

