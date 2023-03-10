The Executive Director meets the President of the EU Council and senior leaders from the European institutions in Brussels – News





IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol met with leaders from all key EU institutions this week during a series of high-level engagements in Brussels to discuss the global energy crisis and the opportunities and challenges facing Europe as it seeks to strengthen its energy security and advance its cleanliness. energy transition. In a bilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel today, Dr Birol outlined measures to prepare Europe for the coming winter and mitigate the risks of any resurgence in the energy crisis later this year. He highlighted the EU’s progress in reducing its dependence on Russian natural gas over the past 12 months, showing how effective and timely policy responses are essential in times of crisis. This fueled a broader conversation about strengthening Europe’s industrial competitiveness, as other countries and regions step up efforts to attract greater investment in clean energy technology production. Dr Birol also met with European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans today, where they discussed the European Green Deal and other key EU energy and climate initiatives in the context of the current economic and geopolitical turbulence. They also spoke about preparations for the COP28 Climate Change Conference in Abu Dhabi in November. At the invitation of the European Parliament, Dr Birol addressed the MEPs on the biggest challenges facing Europe in the world of energy. He spoke in one meeting of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy together with Cristian Buoi, Chairman of the Committee and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, exchanging views with parliamentarians and then taking questions from journalists in a press conference. Dr Birol warned against complacency even though gas prices have eased somewhat from the record highs they reached last year. He also highlighted Europe’s need for a new industrial masterplan as the race for clean energy leadership heats up. Earlier in the day, Commissioner Simson and Dr. Birol had a bilateral meeting to discuss the situation and outlook on the European and global energy markets, as well as the ongoing joint work between the Commission and the IEA. The day before, Dr Birol delivered a keynote address at the launch of the European SolarPower Summit in Brussels, which brought together senior representatives from government and industry. Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Dr Birol said that the continued impressive growth of solar energy had made it the Queen of Global Electricity Markets.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iea.org/news/executive-director-meets-eu-council-president-and-senior-leaders-from-european-institutions-in-brussels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos