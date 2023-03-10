Secretary-General calls for more engagement with least developed countries to redress severe economic imbalance





The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, has advocated increased international support for least developed countries (LDCs) at a UN conference in Doha, Qatar this week.

Of the 56 Commonwealth countries, 33 are Small States, 25 of which are Small Island Developing States and 12 are among the world's LDCs. The economic gap between LDCs and the rest of the world has widened. GDP per capita for the LDC group represented 15 percent of the world average in 1971, but by 2019 this had fallen to less than 10 percent. The Commonwealth Secretary-General advocated for LDCs at the Fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha this week, where she called for accelerated sustainable development to realize full potential of these countries to help them build strong and prosperous and equal futures. The world's least developed countries are in a race against time to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The remaining years must bring a new global partnership to ensure that the world's 46 LDCs benefit from social development , economic and environmental, and that the impacts of global issues such as climate change, which can negatively affect these countries, are mitigated. During the UN conference on LDCs, the Commonwealth Secretary-General spoke at the launch event for Monitor LDC5 which is an independent partnership to monitor and evaluate the implementation of Doha Program of Action (DPoA) and provides suggestions on how international support measures should be adapted to better support LDCs. In her opening remarks, the Secretary-General provided an overview of how the international community can increase its engagement with LDCs and help redress severe economic imbalances. Speaking at the event, Secretary General of the Commonwealth said: Implementation of the Doha Program of Action (DPoA) is vital as we work towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in this crucial final decade of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The least developed countries of the Commonwealth face a number of long-term structural challenges and they are disproportionately exposed to the world's current economic, environmental and security pressures. There was clear agreement at this conference that we must accelerate structural transformation in LDCs if we are to make decisive and irreversible progress towards ending poverty and inequality, building resilience and achieving sustainable and inclusive development. And to help LDCs weather our current storms, we must transform the international support system to ensure LDCs have the tools they need to respond to unexpected shocks and crises. The Secretary-General also highlighted the work of the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda for Trade and Investment, which provides a platform for Commonwealth countries to share best practices and experiences to boost trade and investment, undertake domestic reforms and reduce trade frictions between member countries. She added that the Commonwealth will continue to advocate for fair, credible and comprehensive definitions and measures of vulnerability that will support better criteria for access to development finance and a fairer, more effective and more inclusive global financial architecture. comprehensive. To aid these efforts, in 2021 the Commonwealth developed a Universal Vulnerability Index (UVI), which assesses a country's vulnerabilities and net resilience. The Commonwealth Secretariat's partnership with Intel will deliver training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to thousands of our Commonwealth citizens. Partnerships like this can help to upskill, retrain and develop the necessary workforce skills to support productive transformation in LDCs. In her closing statement, the Secretary-General called for a newly strengthened and additional funded Aid for Digital Trade initiative to provide the support needed for LDCs to address the digital divide, develop ecosystems that support their participation in digital trade and digital economy, and increase and diversify their exports.

