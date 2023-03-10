International
Council and Parliament reach agreement on energy efficiency directive
The Presidency of the Council and negotiators of the European Parliament reached a temporary political agreement on it today to reduce final energy consumption at the EU level by 11.7% in 2030. Member States will benefit from flexibilities in achieving the target.
The main objective
Member States must collectively ensure a reduction in final energy consumption of at least 11.7% in 2030, compared to the 2030 energy consumption projections made in 2020. This translates into an upper limit for final consumption of EU energy of 763 million tons of oil equivalent and of 993 million tons of oil equivalent for primary consumption.
of consumption limit for final consumption will be mandatory for the member states collectively, while the target of primary energy consumption will be indicative.
Final energy consumption represents energy consumed by end users, while primary energy consumption also includes that used for energy production and supply.
National contributions and gap filling
The Council and Parliament agreed that all member states will contribute to achieving the EU’s overall objective national contributions and indicative trajectories, set by member states in their integrated national energy and climate plans (NECP). Updated NECPs are expected in 2023 and 2024.
of formula for calculating national contributions towards the objective (defined in Appendix I of the proposal) will be indicative, with the possibility of deviation from it by 2.5%.
The Commission will calculate whether all contributions add up to the target of 11.7% and, if not, make corrections for national contributions that are lower than they would have been if it had used the formula (the so-called top-up mechanism). gaps).
The formula is based, among other things, on energy intensity, GDP per capita, development of renewable resources and energy saving potential.
Energy savings
The Council and Parliament agreed to a gradual increase in the annual rate energy saving target for final energy consumption from 2024 to 2030. Member States will ensure new annual savings of 1.49% of final energy consumption on average over this period, gradually reaching 1.9% on 31 December 2030.
The co-legislators agreed that member states could count in the calculation towards the target, energy savings realized through policy measures under the current and revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive; measures deriving from the EU ETS (for installations and for buildings and transport); emergency energy measures.
Public sector that leads by example
The Council and Parliament agreed to a specific obligation for the public sector to achieve an annual reduction in energy consumption of 1.9% that could exclude public transport and the armed forces. In addition, member states will be required to renew annually at least 3% of the total area of buildings owned by public bodies.
Next steps
The temporary political agreement reached today will first be presented for approval to the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the Council and the ITRE Parliament committee. The directive will then have to be formally approved by Parliament and then by the Council, before being published in the EU’s Official Journal and entering into force.
Background
The proposal to revise the Energy Efficiency Directive, together with other proposals, addresses the energy aspects of the EU’s climate transition under the Fit for 55 package. The Commission presented the Fit for 55 package on 14 July 2021. This package aims to harmonize the framework EU climate and energy legislation with its 2050 climate neutrality target and its target to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The package consists from a series of interrelated proposals, which either modify existing pieces of legislation or introduce new initiatives in a variety of policy areas and economic sectors.
In addition, as part of the REPowerEU plan, the Commission proposed on 18 May 2022 a series of additional targeted changes to the Energy Efficiency Directive to reflect recent changes in the energy landscape. Elements of the proposal were integrated into the process of inter-institutional negotiations between the Council and the Parliament.
The current Energy Efficiency Directive in force since December 2018 sets a target to reduce primary and final energy consumption by 32.5% by 2030 at EU level, compared to energy consumption projections for 2030 made in 2007 .
