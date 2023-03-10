New UK-France partnership to bring ‘more energy security and independence’





The new UK-France energy cooperation plan promotes regional and global energy security and provides secure, green and affordable energy for both countries

The deal strengthens nuclear cooperation, including on new nuclear weapons and reducing reliance on civilian nuclear wares from Russia

the two also commit to addressing barriers to deploying hydrogen and carbon capture, with the deal also potentially supporting an increase in electricity interconnection by two-thirds A new partnership between the UK and French governments has been signed today (10 March) which will help both countries make the move towards greater energy security away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. renewable and nuclear energy. Under a new deal signed today by Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps and French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier Runacher, the UK and France commit to further co-operation on civil nuclear matters to benefit both their ambitions countries to significantly increase their sectors. Already, the UK and France have a long-standing nuclear energy partnership. French company EDF is leading the development of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, and following a historic £700m investment announced by Grant Shapps last November, the UK government is a co-shareholder in the proposed Sizewell C project in Suffolk with EDF . This investment represented the first government backing of a nuclear project in Britain in more than 30 years. The declaration also commits France and the United Kingdom to work together, along with other G7 leaders, to take concerted action to reduce dependence on Russian civilian nuclear and related wares, including working to diversify their uranium supplies and nuclear fuel production capability. The UK currently has 3 interconnectors with a capacity for 4 GW of electricity interconnection with its French partners. Today’s deal could also have the potential to support an increase in electricity interconnection with France by up to 2-thirds, subject to regulatory approval. The increased interconnection will support the UK’s ambition to have at least 18 GW of interconnection capacity by 2030. Mr Shapps hopes the deal will help lower energy bills for consumers and increase the availability of clean renewable energy between the two countries. It will also see the two work to address barriers to the deployment of rapidly developing low-carbon technologies, including hydrogen and carbon capture and storage ( CCUSA ), helping to create tens of thousands of jobs in the UK. Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said: Successful economies need abundant and reliable energy. Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine has shown that energy security can only be achieved by working with our international friends. We already partner with France through these energy interconnectors, but we share the ambition to go much further. Today’s deal could lead to a two-thirds increase in our interconnected power, bringing more energy security and independence to the UK and France. The UK has an ambition of up to 10 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, which could support over 12,000 jobs and unlock over £9 billion in private investment by 2030. Today’s partnership supports this, as France seeks to deploy low-carbon hydrogen for their energy system. France and the UK have also recognized the potential to work together CCUSA . The UK North Sea has the potential to store 78 billion tonnes CO2 on the UK continental shelf, which could become a multi-billion pound industry, supporting up to 50,000 jobs by 2030. Notes to editors Read the France-UK Energy Partnership: UK-France Joint Statement on Energy, 10 March 2023 ( PDF , 102 KB , 3 pages )

Ofgem estimates that the benefits to UK consumers from all electricity interconnection projects to date are more than £20 billion and analysis by the Carbon Trust found that deploying flexible technologies in the 2015-2050 period, such as interconnection, could deliver savings up to 40 billion

