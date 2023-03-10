The latest changes to the Immigration Rules: for business people and workers

The government has announced changes to the Immigration Rules for businessmen and workers. Headline changes include closing the entry-level visa pathway, replacing the current Innovator pathway and increases in salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker, Global Business Mobility, Scaling and Seasonal Worker pathways.

The new immigration rules have been laid before Parliament by way of the Statement of Amendments to the Immigration Rules: HC 1160, the full version of which can be foundhere. Most of the new provisions come into force on 12 April 2023.

Commencement visa

The initiation route will close to new applicants on 13 April 2023. Initial applications will only be accepted when they are supported by approvals issued before 13 April 2023 and the application is made by 12 July 2023. The pathway will be closed to all applicants new on 13 July 2023. The Start Up visa route was created for people who want to start an innovative business in the UK. It was seen as a useful stepping stone to the main visa route for people wanting to set up a business in the UK, the Innovator route. The advantages of the Start Up route were the lack of requirement to hold investment funds and the availability of approvals from higher education providers, making it an attractive route for international students. The closure of the route will be disappointing for university incubator schemes. However, the Graduate route can be used by international students to start their own business and the new Founder Innovator route offers a visa without the need to hold investment funds.

The Way of the Innovator Founder

The new route removes the minimum funding requirement of 50k currently applied to those coming to the UK to set up an innovative business. The changes also ease existing restrictions on Innovator migrants engaging in employment outside their business, provided that this secondary employment is in skilled roles (ie at least RQF Level 3 skilled).

Salary thresholds

From April 12, 2023, salary caps and growth rates for occupations are increasing. These changes relate to pathways for skilled workers, global business mobility, upscaling and seasonal workers.

Examples include raising the minimum wage threshold for:

Worker qualified by:

25,600 to 26,200 (in relation to the general salary threshold)

23,040 to 23,580 (relative to the salary threshold when the applicant has a PhD in a work-related subject)

20,480 to 20,960 (subject to the lower salary threshold)

10.10 to 10.75 (subject to minimum hourly rate)

GBM-Senior or Specialist Worker and GBM-Graduate Trainee from 42,400 to 45,800 and 23,100 to 24,220 respectively.

Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETAs)

The ETA scheme provides prior authorization to visitors before they travel to the UK. The ETA scheme will apply to third-country (ie non-British or Irish) passengers visiting the UK or transiting the UK who do not currently need a short-stay visa, as well as those using the Creative route Worker for a short stay.

The rollout of the scheme will be phased. The Home Office statement confirms the following:

While the ETA Annex comes into effect on 12 April 2023, the ETA scheme will initially only apply to Qatari nationals intending to travel to the UK on or after 15 November 2023 (the application process will open on 25 October 2023). The scheme will then be extended to include other nationalities and the application process will open to nationals of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on 1 February 2024 (who intend to travel to the UK on 22 February or after 2024).

Global business mobility

Australian citizens and permanent residents coming to the UK to open a branch or subsidiary of their Australian employer will not need to demonstrate that they worked for their overseas employer for 12 months before coming to the UK. This is in line with the commitments the UK has made in the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement.

Youth Mobility Scheme

From 12 April, the annual allocation of visas under the youth mobility scheme is increasing for Australian citizens (30,000 to 35,000) and Canadian citizens (6,000 to 8,000). Also, for New Zealand citizens only:

The age range is expanding from 18-30 to 18-35; AND

the length of stay is increasing from 2 to 3 years.

Global Talent

Various changes to approval criteria and evidence requirements come into force on 12 April 2023.

If you require further information about these changes and how they will affect you or your business, then please contact a member of our organization Immigration Team who will be happy to help.