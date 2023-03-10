Statement by Chairs McCaul, Green, Rogers, Turner on ODNI Annual Threat Assessment 2023





Media Contact 202-225-5021 Washington DC- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX), House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN), Armed Services Committee Chairman of the House of Representatives Mike Rogers (R-AL) and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) issued the following statement on Annual Threat Assessment 2023 of the American Intelligence Community. As a nation, we are facing a host of threats like never before, from malicious foreign actors seeking to undermine our way of life to increasingly aggressive adversaries trying to displace the United States as a leading power on the world stage. . This ODNI threat assessment only reinforces the fact that China, Russia, Iran, al-Qaeda, ISIS, and North Korea all pose serious threats to our national security that require the continued attention of Congress.



From cyber threats to attacks on critical US infrastructure and brazen acts of espionage, our adversaries are pushing the limits to see how far the United States will let them go. We have witnessed this in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Al-Qaeda’s growing confidence after the Taliban took over in Afghanistan, the rebuilding of ISIS, the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing espionage and cyber intrusions, in addition to building their military. to and rapid nuclear expansion, as well as North Korea’s missile tests aimed at US allies. We have seen this with other transnational issues as well, including a devastating opioid crisis in the US fueled by the production and trafficking of illegal fentanyl and precursor chemicals by bad actors.



It is evident from this threat assessment that the tactics used by the CCP to accomplish its goals have not fully worked in its favor, leaving our country at a tipping point. The PKK should not be underestimated, but the US can once again triumph in peer-to-peer competition with the PKK if our government acts swiftly and in a unified manner. Ultimately, this threat assessment only reinforces the concerns we have about the US threat posture under the Biden administration. Our committees will continue to work together to combat these threats and strengthen our national security while demanding that the Biden administration hold our adversaries accountable in response to acts of aggression. ###

