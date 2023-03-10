Laurier Expert Alert: March Break Trip





WATERLOO – March Break, which begins Monday, March 13, is typically one of Canada’s busiest travel times. Many travelers wonder if there will be a repeat of the chaos, long waits and cancellations experienced in recent months. Are airlines and the travel industry better prepared this time? Have they done enough to restore their brands and win back customers? The list below includes Laurier experts who are available to speak at this time, but does not represent the full breadth of expertise at our institution. For a more comprehensive inventory of our faculty researchers, please consult theThe experts at Laurierdatabase. Brad Davis, associate professor of Marketing at Laurier’s Lazaridis School of Business and Economics, is an expert in brand communication and strategy, the evolutionary psychology of consumer behavior, and ethical issues in marketing communications. He is available to comment on marketing and branding. Contact:[email protected] Kelley McClinchey is a lecturer in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at Laurier. Her expertise includes pedagogical theory; teaching and learning strategies that focus on equity, diversity and inclusion; travel and tourism; and geographical. She recently wrote an op-ed about the airline industry Conversation. Contact:[email protected] William G. Morrison is an associate professor at the Lazaridis School of Business and Economics at Laurier. His expertise includes microeconomics and applied strategy, behavioral and economics, and air transport economics. He recently wrote an article on air passenger rights for The Hill Times. Contact: [email protected] Chatura Ranaweerais a professor and coordinator of the Marketing field at Laurier’sLazaridis School of Business and Economics. His area of ​​expertise includes services marketing, customer relations, service failure and word of mouth. Contact:[email protected]

