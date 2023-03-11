The UN marks for the first time the International Day against Islamophobia

The observation comes after the unanimous approval of the Assembly RESOLUTION last year that declared March 15 as International Daycalling for global dialogue that promotes tolerance, peace and respect for human rights and religious diversity.

As Secretary General of the UN DECLARING, the nearly two billion Muslims worldwide who come from all corners of the planet reflect humanity in all its magnificent diversity. However, they often face bigotry and prejudice simply because of their faith.

Moreover, Muslim women can also suffer triple discrimination because of their gender, ethnicity and religion.

The epidemic of Islamophobia

The high-level event was called by Pakistan, whose foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, underlined that Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance and pluralism.

Although Islamophobia is not new, he said it is a sad reality of our time that is only growing and spreading.

Since the tragedy of 9/11, institutional hostility and suspicion towards Muslims and Islam around the world has only escalated to epidemic proportions. A narrative has been developed and disseminated that links Muslim communities and their religion to violence and danger, said Mr. Zardari, who is also the Chairman of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This Islamophobic narrative is not limited to extremist, fringe propaganda, but has unfortunately found acceptance by sections of the mainstream media, academia, policymakers and state machinery, he added.

Everyone has a role

The President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Krsi, pointed out which is Islamophobia rooted in xenophobiaor fear of foreigners, which is reflected in discriminatory practices, travel bans, hate speech, bullying and targeting of other people.

He urged countries to uphold freedom of religion or belief, which is guaranteed by law International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

We all have a responsibility challenge Islamophobia or any similar phenomenonto call out injustice and condemn discrimination based on religion or belief or lack thereof, he added.

Mr Krsi said education is key to learning why these phobias exist and can be transformative in changing the way people understand each other.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the UN General Assembly’s high-level event to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Growing hate

The growing hatred faced by Muslims is not an isolated development, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres he told the audience.

It is an inevitable part of the resurgence of ethno-nationalism, neo-Nazi white supremacist ideologies and violence. targeting vulnerable populations including Muslims, Jews, some Christian minority communities and others, he said.

Discrimination diminishes us all. And it is the duty of all of us to stand up against him. We must never be bystanders to bigotry.

Emphasizing that we must strengthen our defense, Mr. Guterres emphasized the measures of the UN as a Action plan to protect religious sites. He also called for increased political, cultural and economic investment in social cohesion.

Curb bigotry online

And we must confront bigotry wherever and whenever it rears its ugly head. This includes work to handle hate spreading like wildfire on the internethe added.

To that end, the UN is working with governments, regulators, technology companies and the media to put in place safeguards and enforce them.

Compassion and solidarity

Other policies already launched include a Hate speech strategy and action planAND Our common agenda report, which outlines a framework for a more inclusive and secure digital future for all people.

The Secretary General also expressed gratitude to religious leaders around the world who have come together to promote interfaith dialogue and harmony.

He described the 2019 statement in Human Brotherhood for World Peace and Living Together co-authored by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb as a model for human compassion and solidarity.