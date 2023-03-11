BC’s proposed wage transparency legislation: A step forward for equal pay





On March 7, 2023 – the day before International Women’s Day – the Government of British Columbia introduced new wage transparency legislation “to help close the gender pay gap” in British Columbia. Billed as the “next step on the road to pay equality,” the proposed legislation aims to address the disparities associated with the 17 percent pay gap between men and women in British Columbia reported by Statistics Canada in 2022 — a gap that’s widening. in relation to Indigenous women, women of colour, immigrant women, women with disabilities and non-binary people. Wage discrimination is already prohibited under section 12 of British Columbia Human Rights Code. The proposed wage transparency legislation complements the current grievance-based system with proactive reporting and transparency requirements. In a first for Canada, the proposed legislation also aims to address the pay gap related to non-binary people. If the proposed legislation becomes law: Effective on the date the proposed legislation comes into effect, all public and private sector employers in British Columbia will be prohibited from asking job candidates for salary history information. Employers will also be prohibited from “punishing” employees who disclose their salary to colleagues or job candidates;

Beginning November 1, 2023, all public and private sector employers in British Columbia will be required to post salary or salary ranges in publicly advertised jobs; AND

Beginning November 1, 2023, salary reporting will be phased in, beginning with the British Columbia Public Service Agency and Crown Corporations with more than 1,000 employees. The requirements for all other employers are as follows: beginning November 1, 2024, employers with 1,000 employees or more; beginning November 1, 2025, employers with 300 employees or more; AND beginning November 1, 2026, employers with 50 or more employees.

The Ministry of Finance will publish an annual report on the gender pay gap on June 1 of each year. Regulations are provided that provide further details regarding reporting requirements, including the secure collection of demographic data. Government News Notification can be accessed here. For further information, please contact any of the members of DLA Piper’s Employment Law and Canadian Law Service Group listed here.

