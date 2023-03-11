Georgia scraps foreign agent law after mass protests

TBILISI, Georgia — Georgia’s parliament voted on Friday to scrap a bill to register foreign agents after the legislation, which opponents warned could be used to stifle dissent and limit media freedoms, prompted tens of thousands of protesters to fill the capital this week.

Lawmakers voted 35-1 against the bill during a session that lasted just four minutes and there was no debate. The vote came less than a day after Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, said it would withdraw the legislation.

The proposed law would require media outlets and non-governmental organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as agents of foreign influence. Critics argued that if passed, the law could hinder Georgia’s aspirations to one day join NATO and the European Union.

Protesters in Tbilisi said the bill was inspired by a similar law in Russia that has been used to silence critics. They gathered outside the parliament building despite being met with tear gas and water cannons.

The bill’s authors claimed it was modeled after the US Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938. The US law, passed 80 years ago to expose Nazi propaganda, requires people to disclose when they lobby in the US on behalf of governments foreign or political subjects.

Georgian Dream politicians, however, began to back away from the bill Wednesday evening, and Thursday’s discussion of the proposal was canceled.

However, protests continued on Thursday night and into Friday morning, with those gathered saying they wanted to ensure the bill was abandoned and secure the release of more than 100 protesters who were arrested earlier.

Georgia’s interior ministry announced on Friday that it had released all 133 people who were arrested in mass rallies outside parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday. He said that suspected cases of violence at the demonstrations were still under investigation.

Pro-EU lawmakers who opposed the bill unfurled national and EU flags during Friday’s vote. Khatia Dekanoidze, a lawmaker from the United National Movement, called the bill a Russian law and a dangerous obstacle to Georgia’s European integration.

Today is a very important day, she told The Associated Press. We did it together with young protesters, young generations, students, together with Georgian society, and it was absolutely amazing how united the society was.

Mate Gabeshia, a student who took part in a Friday rally against the bill, said the government realized it had no chance given the popular outcry.

Opposition parties in recent years have accused Georgian Dream of pursuing pro-Russian policies while claiming to be Western-oriented. Opponents charge that the party’s founder, former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire who amassed his fortune in Russia, calls the shots even though he does not currently hold a government job.

The party has repeatedly denied any ties to Russia or that it is leaning towards Moscow.

Although it agreed to withdraw the bill, Georgian Dream and its allies said the public was misled about the proposal.

The bill was falsely labeled as a Russian law, the party and its parliamentary allies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The Georgian Dream foreign agents bill appeared similar to one passed in Russia in 2012, which has been used to shut down or discredit organizations critical of the government and President Vladimir Putin.

Russian officials on Friday distanced themselves from the Georgian legislation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow had nothing to do with the bill and claimed that the US was using opposition to it to stoke anti-Russian sentiment in Georgia.

Speaking on state television, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov compared this week’s rallies to Ukraine’s Maidan protests in 2014, which ousted a pro-Kremlin president. Lavrov claimed that the bill was a pretext to launch an attempt to forcefully change the government in Tbilisi.

Russia-Georgia relations have been difficult and complicated since the fall of the Soviet Union. The two countries fought a brief war in 2008 that ended with Georgia losing control of two separatist regions friendly to Russia. Tbilisi had severed diplomatic relations with Moscow and the issue of the status of the regions remains a key irritant, although relations have improved somewhat.

Giorgi Badridze, a former Georgian ambassador to the UK who is now a senior fellow at the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies, accused the ruling party of using the bill to sabotage Tbilisi’s EU membership prospects.

Badridze painted the law as part of an effort by former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and his allies to impose government control over the media and civil society organizations. He called the introduction of the Foreign Agents Bill and the protests against it a moment of truth.

That was the moment when Ivanishvili, inadvertently, I think, reawakened a large part of Georgian society, and most importantly, students and youth, he said.

The European Union in June agreed to make Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership, but stopped short of doing the same for Georgia. EU leaders cited the need for reforms in the Black Sea country of 3.7 million people.

Vladimir Isachenkov contributed from Moscow.