



BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc . (NASDAQ: Tues.) today announced that it has received approval from of Mexico The Federal Economic Competition Commission, COFECE, for the acquisition of the City Express brand portfolio from Hoteles City Express, SAB de CV (BMV: HCITY), paving the way for the company’s entry into the affordable middle segment. Marriott expects that the transaction, first announced in October 2022, may close in the second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Following the closing, Marriott will acquire the Hoteles City Express brands (City Express, City Express Plus, City Express Suites, City Express Junior and City Centro). Hotel portfolio, consisting of approximately 150 hotels with approximately 17,000 rooms in more than 70 cities in Mexico and three other countries in Latin America, will become part of the Marriott franchise system upon completion of the transaction. After the closing, Marriott expects to update the City Express brands with its “by Marriott” signature. “The regulatory approval of the transaction is an important milestone in the closing process,” it said Brian KingPresident, Caribbean AND Latin America (CALA), Marriott International. “We are excited to enter the attractive midscale lodging category and offer customers even more choices in the destinations they seek for business and leisure stays.” After closing, City Express will become Marriott’s 31str brand and Marriott is expected to become the largest hotel company in Caribbean AND Latin Americaincreasing its presence in the region by approximately 45 percent to over 480 properties in 37 countries. Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the company’s expectations regarding the closing of the transaction; the resulting impact on the size of the company’s brand and hotel portfolio and entry into a new market segment; the benefits of the transaction; the company’s expectations regarding the adoption of the “by Marriott” brand; and similar statements about possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess accurately, including obtaining necessary consents and approvals and other risk factors that we identify in Securities and Exchange Commission Filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of approximately 8,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at I tweet AND Instagram. IRPR#1 SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-receives-regulatory-approval-to-complete-city-express-brand-acquisition-301768682.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos