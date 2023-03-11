Notre Dame sheds (colorful) light on International Rare Disease Day // News // College of Sciences // ​​University of Notre Dame

International
Notre Dame sheds (colorful) light on International Rare Disease Day
Third-grader Skylar Sevison eagerly squeezed her hand into a can of purple finger paint in the Jordan Hall of Science, then stamped it onto a poster with other colorful handprints representing Rare Disease Day 2023encouraged by the patient-led movement for those with rare diseases to show their colors.
Skylar, of Goshen, Indiana, was diagnosed at 14 months old with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF) after her family searched for 10 months for answers stemming from an unusual broken leg during her infancy. The University of Notre Dame celebrated the day on February 28 with the lighting of the Hesburgh Library and Jordan Hall of Science, then closed the week with the 14th Annual Conference on Advancing Rare Disease Research, Therapeutics and Advocacy Conference Patients on March 3. -4.
NF causes benign or malignant tumors on the skin and along the nerves as people age. A small number of patients, like Skylar, also have pseudarthrosis, which creates bending and fragility in weight-bearing bones, especially in the feet.
“A lot of people will ask me why one shoe is longer than the other, and I just say it’s because of my brace,” said Skylar, who has undergone three major surgeries and several minor surgeries to correct bone problems. . I tell them it’s my special leg.
Rare diseases are those that affect only about 400 million people worldwide and about 200,000 in the United States. There are less than 10,000 rare diseases identified by Global Genes, but only a few people are affected by each of the different diseases. Often called orphan diseases because there is little support for them, they are challenging for patients, doctors and researchers, said Barbara Calhoundirector of the rare disease advocacy, education and outreach initiative in the College of Sciences.
This does not mean that every patient should be left behind, or that rare diseases are less important than diseases that affect millions, she said during the lighting ceremony using the pink, green and blue colors that represent Rare Disease Day. . These diseases are often chronic, progressive and life-threatening, with no known cure, those living with these disorders face challenges that go beyond the physical ones they encounter every day.
Nicole Sevison, Skylars’ mother, has been speaking to classes focused on rare diseases at Notre Dame since Skylars’ pediatrician connected her with Calhoun a few years ago. Skylar receives most of her treatment at Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago, although she also sees a neurologist at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. After Skylar was diagnosed and had a rod implanted in her leg, she was doing relatively well until she fell off her stool in December 2020. This second devastating fracture in her leg, just below the point where a rod ended above her ankle from a procedure of previous, led to emergency surgery. It’s just one example of the roller coaster of treating a rare disease.
Sevison is a nurse, so she understands how to research diseases and find treatment skills that have allowed her to navigate the medical world more easily than most. However, finding support is tricky. Although she did not attend the most recent conference, she has attended in the past, and found the support and connections she made through Notre Dame to be invaluable.
I deal with this by talking and sharing, but to be quite honest, because my family is non-medical, this program has brought them into the fold and actually made them more comfortable listening or talking about Skylars disorder. , Sevison said. Going to conferences and talking to other families has been so helpful and I don’t know where they would have ever been exposed to them.
At the most recent conference, researchers presented findings on a variety of topics. Dr. Andrew Lieberman, a professor of pathology at the University of Michigan, described the latest research on Niemann Pick Type C, while Catherine Brownstein, an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and a research associate at Boston Children’s Hospital, described the disease gene rarely. discovery. Dr. Gerard Vockey, a medical geneticist who specializes in rare diseases at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, described how using pathobiology can drive new treatments for rare diseases.
Additionally, Notre Dame researchers Zachary Schafer, Coleman Foundation Associate Professor of Cancer Biology, Rebecca Wingert, Elizabeth and Michael Gallagher Associate ProfessorAND Jason Rohr, Ludmilla F., Stephen J. and Robert T. Galla College Professor and Department Chair, all in the Department of Biological Sciences, gave talks in their respective fields and moderated panels, as did Sean Cashdirector of the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund at Notre Dame.
Overall, the goal of the conference was to provide a place for support and resources for patients with rare diseases, Calhoun said, and to discuss the importance of building collaborative relationships among researchers.
Although Skylar is scheduled for another surgery soon, he will have to juggle her many late spring and early summer activities: dance and swimming classes, 4-H cake decorating class and a trip to Carolina of the North. Jazz dance is her favorite, which helps bring her out of her shell. As she described it, I’m shy, but once I start doing something fun, I’m not so shy anymore.
This has helped her talk about her disorder in ways that other children can understand.
Once people ask what’s wrong with you, and I just say I have a disability and we call this my special leg, then they start to feel as comfortable as I do when they (realize) what happened, she said.
The Notre Dames conference was organized by the College of Sciences, the Boler-Parseghian Center for Rare and Neglected Diseases, the Patient Advocacy Initiative and the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund.
Rare Disease Day is February 29 next year, the rarest day on the calendar.
