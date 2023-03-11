Engineering students conduct research in Japan | FIU news





By Adrienne Sylver As a biomedical engineering major at Florida International University, Rebekah Arias understands the value of working in multicultural groups. And after spending six weeks last summer at Kochi University of Technology in Japan, she returned with a sense of excitement about the advantages of collaboration on a global scale. “It made me realize how global research can be,” Arias said. “It doesn’t matter what country you come from or if you can speak the same language. If you have a common goal, you can help each other.” Arias was one of six College of Engineering and Computer Science students who participated in the International Research Experience (IRES) program, designed to give undergraduate students an opportunity to conduct nanotechnology-related research and learn more about much about the impact that a global perspective can have on technological advances. The program, funded through a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant, also aims to increase interest and enrollment in STEM fields, particularly among traditionally underrepresented students. “Through this program, students had the opportunity to work frequently with faculty and graduate mentors and not only learned many new qualitative research skills, but they got a glimpse of how people from different cultures and backgrounds solve problems. It’s really interesting to see how the thought process changes,” said Chunlei (Peggy) Wang, professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering. She is co-director of IRES together with Nezih Pala, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. International collaboration between research scientists has increased significantly in the last decade. According to the NSF, a quarter of peer-reviewed published papers today have co-authors from multiple countries, up from one to seven in 2000. The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates the critical importance of bringing the world’s experts together to rapidly develop diagnostic testing, best practice treatments and vaccines. “I was very impressed with the science in Japan, especially from a smaller rural school there,” said Vijay Paharia, who is in the accelerated degree program at FIU, pursuing a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and a master’s in biomedical engineering. “This was a very specific research trip that led me to be in a publication and present in front of a scientific community in Japan. It was a life-changing event for me.” For Lauren Hattaway, a mechanical engineering major, the IRES program allowed her to learn more about nanomaterials and zinc oxide film and made it possible for her to achieve her dream of studying abroad. “I play volleyball at FIU, so a semester of study abroad was impossible during the school year,” she explained. “When the summer opportunity came up, I thought it was great.”

