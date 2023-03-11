The annual International Night returns in epic fashion





The 27th Annual International Night was certainly one for the books! Students, faculty and staff were excited to see the event return in person, after a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic. The concept of the event, originated by a group of international students, was created to bring expanded international representation to campus, giving international students an opportunity to showcase their culture and cuisine. What started as an embarrassing gathering at the International Center in 1996/7 has now grown into an impressive cultural production that has become a highlight of the winter season. The importance of the event is great for our international students, says Tom Brophy, Associate Vice President, Student Affairs and Services. Many of our international students are unable to travel back to their home countries during Winter Break, so this event gives them an opportunity to come together, celebrate their culture and feel a little closer to home. Within a few years, International Night evolved into a much-anticipated, gala-style event, including international cuisine and cultural performances, organized annually by the International Student Center together with the Student Volunteers Acting for Global Awareness (SAGA). This year’s International Night kicked off with a flag ceremony, with students proudly carrying their country’s flags through the audience on stage. The event boasted speeches from notable figures at Saint Marys, including President Rob Summerby-Murray, AVP Student Affairs and Services Tom Brophy and SMUSA President Isobel Tyler before moving on to a buffet dinner filled with a selection of internationally inspired. This event is of great importance to our international students and to our SMU community at large, says President Summerby-Murray. We are a dynamic campus with a large international student population and this event is an important component in reinforcing a sense of belonging and recognition at Saint Marys. After dinner came an extraordinary cultural celebration experience with eleven different performers/groups representing their countries through song and dance: Introducing the SAGA Flags

Nepalese Dance Traditional Nepalese Dance

Club of Chinese Culture and Arts NS Erhu Performance

View of Nepalese folk dance of Nepal

Bangladesh Pop Music Team Acoustic Performance

Christina Imani African Acapella/Acoustic Performance

NS Chinese Culture and Arts Club Paper Fan Schoars Dance

Aasha Classical & Modern Bollywood Dance

Bangladesh Cultural Heritage Dance Team

Shiray Tan Song of Parents

Spice Girls A medley of traditional dances Before the end of the events, Ysaac Rodriguez, Manager of the International Center, spoke about the importance of the event and the work that will come out of the International Student Center. When you live away from home, Rodriguez says, having an opportunity to wear and display your cultural/traditional clothing, or perform something that represents your culture is such a meaningful experience and gives students tremendous pride. The International Student Center and SAGA would like to thank the emcees, speakers and performers for their contribution to an outstanding evening. The International Night was made possible by the sponsorship of: Office of the President; Student Affairs and Services; SMU Bookstore; Aramark; SMUSA; Loong 7 Chinese Restaurant; and Zuya Production.

