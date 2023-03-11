The international study on Duchenne muscular dystrophy provides the basis for future research





(SACRAMENTO) Researchers in the UC Davis Health Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation are beginning an international study of the natural history of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). They will cooperate with International Cooperative Neuromuscular Research Group (CINRG) and Therapeutic research into solutions for neuromuscular disorders (TRiNDS), an association of medical and scientific researchers working to improve the lives of people with neuromuscular diseases. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive disorder that mostly affects boys. It is present from birth and causes muscle weakness and loss of muscle function. People with DMD may lose their ability to walk in adolescence. DMD also affects heart, lung and bone health. The study, known as the Duchenne Natural History Study, will collect information on the course of the disease in people with DMD receiving standard care in clinics around the world. The aim is to study disease progression as patients age and in different settings to increase understanding. These data will help to provide a basis for future research into treatments. Sarepta Therapeutics is funding the study. “UC Davis has an established history of fostering partnerships between academic and industry investigators in non-competing areas of science,” said Erik K. Henricson, co-principal investigator on the study and associate professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. PM&R). “These collaborative science programs can benefit the global research community through new discoveries that can lead to life-changing medical innovations.” Co-principal investigators Craig McDonald (right) and Erik K. Henricson (left). Based on current research in Duchenne muscular dystrophy The new project is based on a previous one longitudinal study that was led by UC Davis scientists and CINRG collaborators worldwide. That study ran from 2003 to 2016 and included 20 institutions from nine countries. It included 440 families. The researchers looked at patterns of change in physical abilities, severity of medical problems and how patients used health care services. The research team too discovered biomarkers associated with disease progression and identified how common genetic variations can alter patterns and rates of DMD progression. “Data from our initial longitudinal study has been used in the development of new therapies that are now being used by individuals with DMD around the world,” explained Henricson. “Together with our CINRG colleagues, UC Davis is excited to begin enrolling a new global cohort of DMD patients.” Data from our initial longitudinal study have been used in the development of new therapies that are now being used by individuals with DMD around the world. Together with our CINRG colleagues, UC Davis is excited to begin enrolling a new global cohort of DMD patients.Erik K. Henricson, associate professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation With Henricson as the study’s co-principal investigator is Craig MacDonald, professor and chair of PM&R. McDonald is also the principal investigator of a clinical trial to test systemic cell therapy in DMD, which has shown great promise in halting limb deterioration. upper and heart function in patients. “Through the extraordinary efforts of our longtime colleagues at CINRG, the UC Davis Duchenne Natural History Study has grown over the past 20 years to become a model of collaborative effort and is a worldwide data source for academia , patient advocacy groups, industry. , and government agencies alike,” Henricson said. “We expect to continue this longitudinal study for as long as necessary to establish effective long-term treatments for people with DMD.”

