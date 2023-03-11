Mikaela Shiffrin sets skiing World Cup record with 87th win

ARE, Sweden (AP) Two minutes after earning her 87th career victory, Mikaela Shiffrin finally realized the importance of setting the record for most World Cup wins.

In the middle of the awards ceremony, a man in a red jacket suddenly emerged from the crowd, and that’s when Shiffrin first realized what it all meant to her.

It was her brother, Taylor, who had secretly flown to Sweden and now came to hug her.

I’ve said it all along, I don’t know how to define it, Shiffrin said on the record. But when you have these special moments… seeing my brother and (sister-in-law) Kristi and mom (and coach, Eileen) at the end today, that makes it memorable.

Shiffrin set the overall World Cup record for most career wins by winning a slalom on Saturday, breaking a tie with Ingemar Stenmark. on the men’s and women’s all-time hitters list. The Swede raced in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin had reached Stenmarks mark of 86 victories with victory in a giant slalom on Friday.

“Very hard to fathom,” said Shiffrin, who bent over and rested her head on her knees after finishing her final run. Runner-up Wendy Holdener of Switzerland and third-place favorite Anna Swenn Larsson came to congratulate her.

My brother and sister-in-law are here and I didn’t know they were coming, that makes this so special, Shiffrin said. They flew here for this. I don’t know how they did it, I don’t know how they got here.

The win gave Shiffrin the full record 12 years after her first World Cup race, as a 15-year-old in a GS in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic.

In a course-side interview, Shiffrin said she was very proud of the team throughout the season for being strong and positive and having the right goals.

Shiffrin set the record less than a month after her coach, Mike Day, left the team in the second week of the world championship in France.

The days away, however, did not affect Shiffrin’s achievements as she went on to win GS gold and world slalom silver, completing her overall World Cup title in the speed races in Norway last weekend and celebrated back-to-back wins in Sweden to become the winningest ski racer in the World Cup’s 56-year history.

Saturday’s result marked the Americans’ sixth slalom victory of the season and 53rd career victory in the discipline.

Shiffrin also holds the women’s record tie with 20 GS wins, as well as five in super-G, five in parallel, three in downhill and one in combined.

It’s very hard to describe and it’s not over yet, which is even funnier, said Shiffrin, who turns 28 on Monday and is expected to continue at least until the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Aside from Stenmarks’ record, which she never actively pursued, Shiffrin had no pressure on her shoulders going into her 246th career World Cup race on Saturday, having already locked up the discipline in slalom. . On Friday, she also secured the GS season title.

I still had the feeling at the beginning of this run that I have every race, like this, I shouldn’t feel pressure. But somehow I feel something in my heartbeat, Shiffrin said of the need to protect her lead after dominating the first run.

Shiffrin posted the fifth-fastest time in the second run to beat Holdener by 0.92 seconds. Swenn Larsson was 0.95 back and the last runner to finish within a second of Shiffrins time. Shiffrin’s teammate Paula Moltzan finished 1.54 back in fourth in the Americans’ first race since breaking her left hand last month.

The best feeling is skiing the second run, when of course you want to win, you have an advantage, so you have to be kind of smart, but also, I just wanted to be fast, and ski the run of second as his own race, Shiffrin said.

I did just that and it’s amazing.

The race took place at a venue where many key moments in Shiffrin’s career took place. In the Swedish lakeside resort, she claimed her first World Cup victory in 2012 and took gold in the slalom at the 2019 world championships to become the first skier to win the world title in a discipline four times in a row.

However, Are was also where she suffered a knee injury that kept her off the slopes for two months in the 2015-16 season, and where she was due to race again in March 2020 following the death of her father last month. , but those races were canceled at short notice after Shiffrins arrival in Sweden due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shiffrin will compete in three more events this season at the World Cup Finals next week in Soldeu, Andorra.

While she planned to spend Wednesday downhill, she will race a super-G the next day, and a slalom and GS over the weekend.

