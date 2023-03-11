International series bring exciting performances | News | The daily sun of the villages

Experience Argentine folk dance, Eastern European ballet and the culture of India’s film industry without leaving the Villages through international series at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Upcoming shows from Malevo, Royal National Ballet: Georgia Fire and Rhythm India Bollywood & Beyond will round out this season’s offerings. “It gives a lot of variety to customers at The Villages and an opportunity to see something a little different,” said Taylor Adkins, marketing and administrative assistant at Sharon. Tickets are available at thevillagesentertainment.com or any location in the village coffers. Patrons can also purchase a subscription for the last three performances to receive 15% off ticket prices.

The Malevo dance company will perform tonight at 19:00 with Argentine percussion and malambo. Tickets start at $35.

Malambo is an Argentine folk dance that requires strength, skill and agility.

Director, choreographer and dancer Matas Jaime incorporates modern approaches to dance while preserving the malambo tradition.

Malevo performs around the world in cities such as New York, Dubai, Paris and Cairo and reached the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent in its 11th season.

Next, the Royal National Ballet: Georgia Fire performs at 7pm on March 24 with tickets starting at $40.

The ballet, created by Gela Potskhishvili, Knight of the Order of Honor of Georgia, represents the country’s traditions and dances from different regions.

Georgia is a very small country with a very colorful past, said Leonid Fleishaker, producer of the tour. Different regions are represented by different choreography, music and costumes, all of which represent great traditions. It is very important to showcase traditional and modern dances from different regions of the country.

Fleishaker said audiences have been mesmerized by the effortless execution of acrobatics, stunts, grace and skill the dancers bring to the stage.

When you watch a Royal National Ballet performance, you automatically notice the incredible energy of the choreography, the unstoppable rhythm and virtuosity of the dancers, he said. Each dance is unique and unlike any other.

He said the Fire of Georgia program combines synchronized movements with elements of the romantic story of the couples who meet.

The Georgian ballet style is absolutely unique, he said. It will surprise everyone who comes to the live performance.

The ballet makes its American debut with this tour and also performs in Germany, France, Holland, Russia, New Zealand, Poland, Egypt and the Baltic countries.

Fleishaker recommends that audiences come with an open mind and expect something new that will leave a lasting impression.

I know the company will dance their hearts out for their audience, he said.

Rhythm India Bollywood & Beyond will conclude this year’s International Series with vibrant costumes, compelling music and dynamic dance at 7pm, April 4-5. Tickets start at $40.

This show was created by World Choreography Award nominee and Telly Award winning director and choreographer Joya Kazi.

Dancers use ghungroo, or bells attached to an ankle, and take the audience on a journey through dance to royal palaces, sacred temples, desert villages and modern scenes.

Before each show, the audience can try a special drink at the bar in Sharon’s Lobby Lounge. The bar will be paired with a cultural drink with each performance.

It’s a fun extra touch, Adkins said. I think it’s great that we can do those things that add a little bit more to the show.

The first two performers in the International Series were Chilean tenor saxophone player Melissa Aldana and Mexican mariachi singer Aida Cuevas.

