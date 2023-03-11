Women in Justice: Three World Court Judges Send a Powerful Message

Gender equality in the judiciary has historically been unbalanced, including in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial body of the United Nations.

The first woman elected to the ICJ in 1995 was Dame Rosalyn Higgins, who in 2006 also became the Court’s first female president.

Today at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, four of the 15 judges are women, including the President of the Court, Joan E. Donoghue. In total, the Hague-based Court has had five female judges in its history, compared to 106 male judges.

The participation of women in the judiciary is essential to ensure that the courts reflect the composition of society and address the concerns of citizens. Women judges increase the legitimacy of courts, sending a powerful message that they are open and accessible to all who seek justice.

To mark International Day, the United Nations in Western Europe interviewed three of the Court’s judges: Hanqin Xue, judge at the ICJ since 2010 and Vice President from 2018 to 2021; Hilary Charlesworth, judge at the ICJ since November 2021; and Dame Rosalyn Higgins, Judge at the ICJ from 1995 to 2009 and President from 2006-2009.

The fight for women’s emancipation has been going on for a long time. However, the Court did not have a female judge until 1995. That is late. It is time to recognize women’s achievements, women’s contributions and their competences and talents in the international field, said judge Hanqin Xue.

UNRIC: How would you describe the progress of gender equality in the ICJ, or more broadly in the judiciary?

Hanqin Xue: So far, not even a third of it [ICJ] the members of the judges are women. It is time to recognize the achievements of women. The United Nations has played a key role and is a driving force to promote gender equality. You have to constantly educate people about gender equality to counter traditional prejudices about professional women. It’s not about numbers, it’s about attitude. If you have three or five or half of the members who are women judges, it doesn’t make much difference. When people stop paying attention to the number of women judges, that means it’s no longer a problem. And currently, we still have a gap to fill.

Hilary Charlesworth: In the 28 years since Dame Rosalyn Higgins was first elected to the Court, four more women have been elected, including myself. This shows rather slow progress. There are elections to the Court this year, but it’s likely that the number of women judges will either decrease or stay the same, so I don’t think progress is certain that way. In the future, I would like to see a faster rate of change. The UN system is committed to 50-50 gender equality at all levels and I would like the Court to achieve this. Of course, this does not depend on the Court itself, but on the national groups that are responsible for appointing judges and the states that support those appointments. In the long term, I would like to see the day when the election of women judges to the Court is not a matter of comment, when it is taken for granted.

Dame Rosalyn Higgins: For women to be able to reach that position, they have to be extremely hardworking and very capable. However, I’m all about quality and if the best person is a woman that’s great, if the best person is from an ethnic minority, that’s great, but I’m not looking for gender equality. The public expects that a court that makes decisions that may affect them, their relatives, or matters they care about should be made by people who look no different than themselves. There should be diversity to reflect society, not based on equality or based on percentage, but to generally represent the population by having the most capable people there.

UNRIC: What kind of initiatives can be implemented to ensure that States parties take all appropriate measures to ensure that women, on equal terms with men, can participate in judicial work and in the work of the Court?

Hanqin Xue: To see more women judges elected to the Court, it is important to start at the national level, because national groups are nominating candidates. Every national group should consider gender equality. It is time to put this at the top of the agenda at the state level. And secondly, it is necessary to give due consideration to competent female candidates at the level of the UN, where they are members [of the ICJ] are chosen from Security Council and the General Assembly.

Hilary Charlesworth: Articles 7 and 8 of Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) are two important provisions that call on States Parties to the Treaty to ensure women’s equal access to public life at the national and international levels. Article 8 specifically calls on States to make every effort to ensure equal opportunities for women to participate in the work of international organizations. This is very important for the Court. In addition, the 6th Committee of the General Assembly, the Legal Committee, can encourage states to nominate more women to be elected to international courts and tribunals.

Dame Rosalyn Higgins: Part of the answer lies with the states parties. During the early part of my time at the Court, the Secretary-General made a formal statement that States should, where they see the opportunity, recommend a woman for a high office, if the woman was of comparable quality. He was not only talking about the courts, but about the UN system in general. The rest of the answer lies in education. The problem goes to opportunities and development in the school years, if women are to come forward later on based on quality. It is important that girls have the same advantages at school as boys. So that at a later stage, women can go through the higher law schools.

UNRIC: Have you ever felt, as a female judge, that you had to prove yourself more because of your gender, to reach your position?

Hanqin Xue: Absolutely, all the time. Never take it for granted. When a woman takes a high position, people tend to be suspicious first before recognizing her role and competence. Such an attitude, consciously or implicitly, exists.

Hilary Charlesworth: When women are in a minority in an environment like this, they stand out more, which sometimes generates more scrutiny of women in international courts and tribunals. Many people, when referring to female judges, will often specify female judges, but male judges do not identify as such. We just assume that being a male judge is the norm. I hope we get to a point where we are not called judges, but just judges.

Dame Rosalyn Higgins: No, I didn’t have to overcome anything when I went to the ICJ. However, they had to build me a separate ladies bathroom and had to remember that I needed a towel and soap, but this is the worst that has ever happened.

UNRIC: How would you describe the importance of your role as a female judge at the ICJ?

Hanqin Xue: Whether a woman or a man, the role for judicial work is the same for every judge. However, as I have observed in my career, professional women always have to work much harder to achieve success. In addition to gender bias in the workplace, they also have to overcome challenges that come from family responsibilities and career development. I hope that our role as a female judge at the ICJ will change people’s mindset and encourage more professional women.

Hilary Charlesworth: During the COVID pandemic, many studies investigated good decision making. I was struck by a particular article that said the best decisions were made when a variety of perspectives from different backgrounds were represented around the table and that problems would arise with decision making when you had a monocultural mindset. So the first aspect of the importance of having maybe not enough, but a few women around the table is the variety of perspectives we get.

Second, the Statute of the Courts and state practice is aware of the need for geographic diversity. Although this is very important, it is necessary to pay attention to other forms of diversity as well. And of course, gender is just another form of diversity, there are many others. Third, the importance of having more women around the table is symbolic, it is sending a powerful message about the position of women.

Dame Rosalyn Higgins: In general, people consider my role in relation to gender equality more important than I do. I was just thrilled to be elected a judge and then thrilled to be elected President.

UNRIC: What message would you like to convey to the next generation of female judges?

Hanqin Xue: I would encourage young women lawyers to work hard and strive for excellence. However, it doesn’t just depend on effort, it also depends on a bit of luck to have opportunities. With so many promising young international lawyers, I am confident that we will see an increasing number of women judges in international and national courts.

Hilary Charlesworth: My message would be to do your best in whatever you undertake. I encourage people to avoid grand strategies and think in shorter-term ways and perform as well as they can. Also, it is very important to try to have a work-life balance, which will help you both professionally and in life.

Dame Rosalyn Higgins: I remember being told it’s hard as a career anyway, it’ll be harder as a woman, but I’ll make it. No one told me: Don’t try, don’t do it. So my advice is: don’t be put off easily. Take a look at what you want to do in life and don’t think for a minute that your gender is a disadvantage. You have to focus on giving your absolute all, never take no for an answer.