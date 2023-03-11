Binghamton scholars among the top 2% in the world





More than 30 Binghamton University researchers have been honored for their work by a Stanford University study examining the impact of scientists around the world. The recently published ranking has identified 32 current faculty and others who are among the top 2% of all researchers in the world in their fields in 2021. Stanford Research, published annually, creates a database of the 100,000 most cited scientists in 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields. This results in rankings for more than 195,000 top scientists. To compile the rankings, Stanford study authors analyze the work of more than 6 million scientists worldwide and rank them based on their career or one-year (as of 2021) results within their field of study. The data includes standardized information on the number of publications and various citation metrics that measure the impact of a researcher’s work. According to the study, Binghamton University’s most influential scientist is Distinguished Professor of Chemistry M. Stanley Whittingham, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his development of lithium-ion batteries. The Whittinghams’ work inspired the New Energy New York project, which was awarded more than $113 million last year to create a national center for battery technology innovation in upstate New York. Binghamton continues to build its research reputation nationally and internationally. “To know how many of our scholars are recognized at this level is gratifying and further supports our designation by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as one of the elite 146 U.S. schools with very high research activity,” said President Harvey. Stenger. It is encouraging to see that this group of Binghamton scholars includes people from such a wide variety of departments, as well as early career scholars who have joined our faculty over the last decade or so, said Bahgat Sammakia, vice president for research. Many of these experts do work that addresses vital challenges in our society, from mental health to information security and from leadership to batteries. Our campus research portfolio continues to grow, and lists like this one reveal Binghamton’s significant contributions across many disciplines. This study underscores that the research conducted at Binghamton is of the highest caliber as our faculty make advances and bring their knowledge across multiple disciplines to the fore, addressing societal needs and quality of life, said Donald Hall, executive vice president for academic and provocative issues. Here are Binghamton’s top researchers, according to the study: Jeremy Blackburn (Watson College/Computer Science)

Laura Bronstein (College of Community and Public Affairs/Social Work)

Yu Chen (Watson/Electrical and Computer Engineering)

Seokheun Choi (Watson/ECE)

David G. Davies (Harpur College/Biological Sciences)

Jiye Fang (Harpur/Chemistry)

Jessica Fridrich (Watson/ECE)

Brandon E. Gibb (Harpur/Psychology)

Yetrib Hathout (Pharmaceutical Science)

Eric P. Hoffman (Pharmaceutical Science)

J. David Jentsch (Harpur/Psychology)

Subal C. Kumbhakar (Harpur/Economics)

Alistair J. Lees (Harpur/Chemistry)

Mark F. Lenzenweger (Harpur/Psychology)

Tim K. Lowenstein (Harpur/Geological Sciences)

Jason W. Moore (Harpur/Sociology)

Fuda Ning (Watson/Systems Science and Industrial Engineering)

Wei Qiang (Harpur/Chemistry)

Karin Sauer (Harpur/Biological Sciences)

Hiroki Sayama (Watson/SSIE)

Detlef M. Smilgies (Harpur/Materials Science and Engineering)

Cyma Van Petten (Harpur/Psychology)

M. Stanley Whittingham (Harpur/Chemistry)

David Sloan Wilson (Harpur/Biological Sciences)

Francis J. Yammarino (School of Management)

Lijun Yin (Watson/CS)

Let You (Watson/CS)

Thomas Zaslavsky (Harpur/Mathematics and Statistics)

Pu Zhang (Watson/Mechanical Engineering)

Zhongfei Mark Zhang (Watson/CS)

Guangwen Zhou (Watson/ME)

Ning Zhou (Watson/ECE) Note: In a March 10 version of this story, five researchers were inadvertently omitted. We apologize for the error.

