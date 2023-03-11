Committee on Disasters, Resilience, International Affairs and Planning to Promote Community Resilience | News, Sports, Jobs





As chair of the new Disaster, Resilience, International Affairs and Planning Committee, I look forward to using my experience and interests as a former ocean safety officer to collaborate on disaster preparedness and mitigation with the Department of Fire and Public Safety , Maui Emergency Management Agency, Police Department and other departments. Committee Vice Chair Nohelani U’u-Hodgins and I will focus on sea level rise, shoreline erosion, controlled retreat, coastal exit strategies, and the resilient core grid to examine disaster preparedness and community resilience. Review of capital improvement in the sea level rise exposure area will be critical. We will do our best to implement this policy in the Countywide Policy Plan: “Improve efforts to mitigate and plan for the impact of natural disasters, man-made emergencies and global warming.” I feel passionate about personal preparedness and providing information on how the community can become more resilient. I plan to discuss the things an ordinary citizen can do by including community voices in discussions every step of the way. Whatever the disaster, our committee will examine ways for agencies and communities to minimize the negative effects of inevitable disasters. I also hope to raise awareness of educational initiatives such as the Community Emergency Response Team program, with training provided by the Department of Fire and Public Safety. I invite the public to learn how to become a community volunteer by visiting mauicounty.gov/CERT. For more information on the Maui County Emergency Management Agency, please go to mauicounty.gov/emergency. In addition, the following publicly available resources provide information on disaster preparedness, response, and recovery: Local resources Warning siren system testing, reporting and information: www.MauiSirens.com Department of Fire and Public Safety: www.mauicounty.gov/1460/Fire-Public-Safety National resources Department of Homeland Security Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation: Ready.gov Disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency: FEMA.gov First aid and CPR training and blood donations: RedCross.org Fire prevention tips from the National Fire Protection Association: www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA International sources United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction: UNDRR.org I have also been investigating Hawai’i’s legal status under international law since 2019 and would like to continue my research this term under the responsibilities of my international affairs committee. This work includes research on Sister Cities International, whose mission is citizen diplomacy – a concept that aims to create a global community through engagement across cultures. So far, the council has passed resolutions for 25 cities and one “Sisters’ Room” through Resolution 97-148. This resolution is an agreement to promote mutual understanding between the Japanese Maui Chamber of Commerce and the Fukuyama Chamber of Commerce and Industry. For more information on Maui County Sister Cities, please see www.mauicounty.gov/857/Sister-Cities. This diverse committee will also address the county’s enforcement efforts, illegal temporary accommodations and review improvements to the community plan update process. The process of updating the South Maui Community Plan is underway with regular meetings of the South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee. After CPAC completes its review, the Maui Planning Commission will weigh in before the draft community plan is sent to council for review and approval. * Tamara Paltin is the chairperson of the Disasters, Resilience, International Affairs and Planning Committee. She holds the County Council seat for the West Maui residential area. “The 3 minutes of the Council” is a column to explain the latest news on county legislative and community affairs. Go to mauicounty.us for more information. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

