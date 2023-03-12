6 Webber International sweeps baseball in three game series





Next game: vs. Hastings (Neb.) 3/12/2023 | 09:00 Apple. 12 (Sun) / 9:00 AM vs. Hastings (Neb.) History Babson Park, Florida – The Aquinas Baseball team continued their play in the sunny state the past two days against the sixth best team in the nation at Webber International. In three games over two days, the Saints were unable to trouble the Warriors in any of the three contests and look ahead to tomorrow’s game to get back on track. March 10: #6 Webber International 10, Aquinas 0 The Saints struggled at the plate in their first game against the Warriors, with only one Saint recording a hit in the game. This would come from third cellars Luke Lacrosse in the seventh inning when he singled to third. The Saints would fall 10-0 on Friday. on the mound Mason Hill went 3.1 innings giving up five runs (three earned) and was tagged with the loss. Kyle Teachworth AND Cassie Shadduck both would enter the fourth inning, which saw the Warriors score 8 runs. Owen Graves would enter in the sixth and close the game for the Saints. March 11, Game 1: #6 Webber International 13, Aquinas 6 AQ would fare much better in the second of the three games, scoring 9 hits and eventually translating to 6 runs, but in the third through fifth innings, the Warriors would touch home plate 13 times to sink the Saints 13-6. AQ would strike first when Braden Brown hit a single to left field with a walk in Dane Smith . Brown would then score on an error as Jake Pagnelli advanced to third on the hit. Then he scored Grant Martin single center on the right. Before the Warrior’s run, Ingersoll would touch home for the Saints giving them a 4-0 lead. After a steady flow of Warriors runs they entered the sixth with a 13-4 lead. The Saints would score two more runs in the sixth and seventh before eventually falling to Weber. Ethan Pequette would start the game for the Saints going 2.2 innings collecting three hits, allowing three runs before being replaced by Nathan Myers which would close the tournament. Nathan Esch would go two innings allowing five more runs before being relieved by Owen Graves in the sixth turn. March 11, Game 2: #6 Webber International 9, Aquinas 0 In Saturday’s second game, the Saints would look to get off to another hot start, but this game would almost mirror Friday’s game as the Warriors would go on to win 9-0. The Saints would only be able to hit Webber International twice. One would come from Grant Martin singling to center in the top of the second, while the second would come from Dane Smith who doubled in the top of the fifth. Tyler Zomerlei would go three innings allowing three runs and was tagged with the loss. Caden Gregory , Zach Marshall AND Calvin Tkaczyk each would make a row for the saints. AQ will look to get back on track on Sunday, March 12 when they take on Hastings of Nebraska. The Saints took the field at 9:00 a.m. in Lakeland, Florida.

