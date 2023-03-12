JBER’s engagement with international partners enables aircraft recovery > Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson > News

Imagine you’re a pilot flying off a six-month deployment, it’s the holiday season, and all you want to do is get home. All of a sudden, you hear a strange noise inside the cabin.

You feel the plane fighting you and a feeling of dread hits you in the pit of your stomach – you know something is wrong. But you have trained for this very moment; you can handle this.

That’s what happened to an F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron on the late afternoon of December 13, 2022.

Six F-22s assigned to the 90th EFS were on their way home to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson from Lask Air Force Base, Poland, where they had been supporting NATO’s Air Shielding mission. when suddenly, one of the Raptors had an engine malfunction. causing it to make an emergency landing at Erik Nielsen International Airport in Whitehorse, Canada last year.

A second F-22 was diverted to provide mutual support and aid – there was no way they were going to leave a wing behind.

That evening, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Fuccillo, director of operations for the 517th Airlift Wing, received an alert that a third wing asset had diverted to Whitehorse and needed short maintenance and safety requirements that can be met by commercial aircraft capacity in a timely manner.

This led to the rapid deployment of a crew that was within four hours of crew rest and already had a training mission the next morning.

Members of the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 517th AS, 673d Security Forces Squadron and the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing, all based out of JBER, gathered to bring the personnel and aircraft home .

“I delegated the tactical level planning to the aircrew scheduled against them and told them to identify the limiting factors,” Fuccillo said.

“Upon being notified of the aircraft’s diversion, we immediately established a ‘Fly Away Safety Team’ and began coordinating with the third wing on air flow and logistics,” said US Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Kennedy, commander of 673rd SFS. The defenders were prepared with the necessary cold weather and mobility equipment and ready to deploy within the hour.

A C-12 Huron and a crew assigned to the 517th AS were the first to arrive in Whitehorse on 14 December and were able to begin positioning and recovery efforts within 16 hours of notification.

“We conducted Agile Combat Employment as it was conceived in part because of the Air Mobility Command commander’s vision that it is an effect, not an operation, and my belief is that ACE is a mindset,” Fuccillo added.

On 15 December, a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, also assigned to the 517th AS, delivered maintenance equipment, the maintenance response team, additional security personnel from the 673d SFS and replacement pilots to facilitate the recovery of the two Raptor aircraft .

“I received word that the F-22s had been recovered at JBER on the evening of December 20,” Fuccillo said. “Maintenance was handling the transfer of equipment back to JBER, but [advance] the team had no commercial transport and due to the weather, there appeared to be no commercial aircraft available to get them home in time for Christmas.”

Due to scheduled missions, there was no guarantee that the remainder of the crew would be withdrawn either on December 21 or 22. The situation became dire, as the 23rd was a scheduled family day, but the home station was determined to get the remaining crew members home.

“If all else fails, we were willing to produce iron on Family Day to ensure the crew was back in time for the holidays,” Fuccillo said.

Fortunately, the mission changed at the last minute.

“On the morning of December 21, I received word from the crew that [Pacific Air Forces Regional Support Center] the mission was not validated and therefore canceled for the day,” Fuccillo said. “They had already completed about 80% of the mission planning needed to get to Whitehorse and retrieve the remaining ADVON team.”

With coordination already established between the 3rd Operations Group and the 3rd Maintenance Group, the crew contacted the foam leader to arrange the pickup specifics.

“From power-up to buzz, it took less than an hour to get everyone in sync and the crew was off at the original takeoff time, despite the mission change at showtime,” he said.

The recovery crew arrived safely at JBER that same night.

Air Force pilots go through rigorous training to handle situations like the one in Whitehorse if they occur, as do maintenance personnel. It is important that they are as comfortable in an emergency situation as they are in a normal situation, so they are constantly trained.

“I am very proud of the members of the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who had the opportunity to repair our aircraft in a harsh location without prior notice,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Doster, commander of the 3rd of AMXS. “I appreciate the excellent cooperation we had with 176 Wing, who helped us with the logistics of getting people and equipment to Whitehorse quickly.”

It takes a real concerted effort to handle situations that arise like the recovery efforts of this F-22 Raptor and crew. The ultimate success of the mission and vision is what Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson strives for, and mission partnerships across the installation and beyond are what make it happen.