International
Fans of Puerto Rico’s WBC team set a Guinness World Record
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Blondes are back.
Puerto Rico on Friday broke the Guinness World Record for the most dyed hair, with 192 men going blonde to support the US territory’s team that is vying to win the World Baseball Classic after twice finishing as runner-up.
The team’s players first dyed their hair blonde before the 2017 World Series as a joke, suddenly sparking a coloring craze in Puerto Rico that left drugstores and beauty supply stores without hair dye.
The tournament is usually held every four years, but the pandemic delayed it by two years, so after six years of no paint and no “Team Rubio!” cheers, many Puerto Ricans were eager to see if the trend would continue.
The players obliged and repeated the tradition this year, and the people of the island once again responded with platinum blondes, dirty blondes and even burnt orange hair and beards to show their support.
“The more blond hair, the more united we will be as a people,” said photographer Miguel Rodrguez Camilo as he waited for his dark hair to change color.
He was one of 192 men who decided to join the mass bleaching event on Friday. They sat in an outdoor area for up to 45 minutes wearing plastic shower caps as they laughed at each other, took selfies and watched themselves on their smartphones as colorists came and looked under the shower caps.
“I wasn’t going to do it, but my colleagues pressured me into it,” said William Davidowski, a 51-year-old with naturally dark brown hair who works at the insurance company that helped organize the event.
The World Baseball Classic just started, but Davidowski wasn’t sure how long he would stay blonde.
“It depends how it looks,” he said with a laugh.
He came out almost an hour later wearing a baseball cap.
Event organizers had eight hours to beat the previous record, set in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in March 2013, when 160 people dyed their hair. More than five hours after Friday’s event began, participant no. 161, the man responsible for breaking the record, entered to the applause and cheers of the crowd.
“Let’s always support our boys,” Toms Nieves, a 22-year-old air-conditioning technician, said in a low whisper, explaining that he was nervous about all the attention.
Guinness World Records judge Natalia Ramrez noted that a small number of participants were disqualified because they already had white or gray hair.
“If you can’t really see a difference, it doesn’t matter,” she said.
Team Rubio, as Team Puerto Rico is known, almost adopted another hair color this year.
There was talk of players dying their hair blue, “but some guys were a little embarrassed,” New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said at a recent news conference.
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez then posted a photo on Instagram of freshly dyed blonde hair, and “that was it,” Lindor said.
This time the team was prepared. It employed five barbers and colorists, compared to just one barber and colorist from 2017. A local university that helped organize Friday’s event bought 79 pounds of bleach.
“The people of Puerto Rico embraced it. It was good for them and good for us as a team. So why not continue that tradition?” Yadier Molina, former coach of St.
It remains to be seen if all that blonde power will translate into a win.
Puerto Rico’s first game is on Saturday against Nicaragua and then they face Venezuela on Sunday.
