SVB is the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis

March 10 (Reuters) – Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group ( SIVB.O ) became the biggest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that rocked global markets, leaving billions dollars that belonged to companies and investors. blocked.

California banking regulators closed the bank, which operated as Silicon Valley Bank, on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for the subsequent disposition of its assets.

Based in Santa Clara, the lender ranked as the 16th largest in the US at the end of last year, with about $209 billion in assets. The specifics of the tech-focused bank’s sudden collapse were a mess, but the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes last year, which had tightened financial conditions in the startup space in which it was a prominent player, seemed the center of attention.

As it tried to raise capital to offset fleeing deposits, the bank lost $1.8 billion in Treasuries, whose values ​​were overturned by the Fed’s rate hike.

Silicon Valley Bank’s failure is the biggest since Washington Mutual collapsed in 2008, a landmark event that triggered a financial crisis that roiled the economy for years. The 2008 crash prompted tougher regulations in the United States and beyond.

Since then, regulators have imposed stricter capital requirements on US banks in order to ensure that collapses of individual banks do not damage the financial system and the wider economy.

The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopens on March 13 and all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, FDICsaid.

But 89% of the bank’s $175 billion in deposits were uninsured at the end of 2022, according to the FDIC, and their fate remains to be determined.

The FDIC is racing to find another bank over the weekend that is willing to merge with Silicon Valley Bank, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the details are confidential. While the FDIC hopes to create such a merger by Monday to protect unsecured deposits, no deal is certain, the sources added.

An FDIC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BUYERS WANTED

Separately, SVB Financial, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners and law firm Sullivan & Cromwell to find buyers for its other assets, which include investment bank SVB Securities, wealth manager Boston Private and equity research firm MoffettNathanson. , the sources said. Those assets could attract competitors and private equity firms, the sources added.

It is unclear whether any buyers will step in to acquire these assets without SVB Financial first filing for bankruptcy. Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it expected SVB Financial to enter bankruptcy due to its liabilities.

SVB did not respond to calls for comment.

Companies such as video game maker Roblox Corp RBLX.N and streaming device maker Roku Inc ( ROKU.O ) said they had hundreds of millions of dollars in deposits in the bank. Roku said its deposits with SVB were largely unsecured, sending its shares down 10% in extended trading.

Tech workers, whose salaries depended on the bank, were also worried about getting their salaries on Friday. An SVB branch in San Francisco displayed a note taped to the door telling customers to call a toll-free number.

SVB Financial CEO Greg Becker sent a video message to employees Friday acknowledging the “extremely difficult” 48 hours that led to the bank’s collapse.

The problems at SVB underscore how a campaign by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation by ending the era of loose money is exposing weaknesses in the market. Concerns gripped the banking sector.

U.S. banks have lost more than $100 billion in stock market value over the past two days, with European banks shedding about another $50 billion in value, according to a Reuters calculation.

U.S. lenders First Republic Bank ( FRC.N ) and Western Alliance ( WAL.N ) said on Friday their liquidity and deposits remained strong, aiming to reassure investors as their shares fell. Others such as Germany’s Commerzbank ( CBKG.DE ) issued unusual statements to reassure investors.

MORE PAIN

Some analysts predict more pain for the sector as the episode spread concern about the hidden risks in the banking sector and its vulnerability to a rise in the cost of money.

“There could be a bloodbath next week as … the short sellers are out there and they’re going to attack every bank, especially the smaller ones,” said Christopher Whalen, chairman of Whalen Global Advisors.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with banking regulators on Friday and expressed “full confidence” in their ability to respond to the situation, the Treasury said.

The White House said on Friday it had faith and trust in US financial regulators when asked about the SVB failure.

The genesis of SVB’s collapse lies in a rising interest rate environment. As higher interest rates closed the market for initial public offerings for many startups and made raising private funds more expensive, some SVB clients began to withdraw money.

To fund the buybacks, SVB sold a $21 billion bond portfolio made up mostly of U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday and said it would sell $2.25 billion in common equity and convertible preferred stock to fill its hole. of financing.

By Friday, the falling share price had made raising its capital unsustainable, and sources said the bank tried to look at other options, including a sale, until regulators stepped in and shut the bank down.

The last FDIC-insured institution to close was Almena State Bank in Kansas on October 23, 2020.

