Conservation International – Manager, America’s Conservation Finance | Non-profit work





Conservation International Arlington, Virginia Background Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, outreach and finance, we highlight and secure the most important places in nature for climate, biodiversity and people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Summary of work The Manager, Americas Conservation Finance will provide technical support and leadership in financing, project management, and delivery of institutional priorities and strategies for the long-term protection and conservation of natural capital in ecosystems that are high in nonrenewable carbon and biodiversity, with a focus. in the Amazon region. This position will support a dynamic and diverse team working across countries and divisions on science-based finance to protect and preserve the areas we cannot afford to lose. The role involves working closely with colleagues in Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Guyana and potentially other countries to create and implement long-term funding plans for critical tropical rainforest and mangrove areas under management by governments, indigenous peoples or communities. Accountability Provide subject matter expertise and technical leadership in the formulation and development of business and financing plans, cost models, assessments of sustainable financing options, and other analytical tools consistent with the needs and requirements of priority land conservation projects and initiatives and sustainable development at Amazon.

Manage a dynamic portfolio of projects and initiatives, including documentation and tracking of requirements, activities and key deliverables, as well as related planning, budgeting and reporting requirements.

Provide technical support and coordination, in close collaboration with CI programs and country teams to support the development of funding mechanisms or strengthen an existing one in priority geographies in Amazon.

Lead and manage the creation of a working group of economists, finance experts, technical project managers and other relevant stakeholders from Amazon countries to share lessons learned, train and share relevant information on financial mechanisms and solutions.

Manage the sourcing, development, execution, portfolio management and monitoring of finance and thematic investment opportunities.

Support cross-divisional and cross-programmatic fundraising and development efforts, including supporting the cultivation and management of key funder relationships, leading and/or supporting the development of aligned funding proposals, donor reports and strategic materials fundraising and communication.

Support engagement with strategic initiatives, conferences, forums and publications that increase the visibility of CIs’ work on sustainable finance for high-value carbon and biodiversity ecosystems.

Other duties assigned by supervisor. qualification Required: Education and experience equivalent to a bachelor’s degree and 4 to 6 years of progressively responsible professional experience in business, finance, politics or related disciplines with a specific concentration in the following areas: Planning and analysis: Preparation, review, analysis and interpretation of financial data, plans, budgets and reports.

Familiarity with cost models for ecosystem protection projects.

Familiarity with sustainable finance plans/maps or option assessments for ecosystem protection projects.

Familiarity with the evaluation and interpretation of analyses, models and financial and economic decision-making tools.

Familiarity with conservation strategies such as protected areas and others. Project Development and Management: Development, implementation and management of projects at multiple scales and levels of complexity.

Demonstrated experience directly supervising and/or implementing project design, planning and scheduling; budgeting and resource management; and the design, evaluation and monitoring of project performance objectives. Advice and Technical Consultancy: Experience communicating conservation and finance concepts to a variety of audiences

Experience with geographically and culturally diverse partners and/or audiences, and in multi-sector and multi-disciplinary contexts.

Experience working on finance models with local stakeholders such as protected areas and indigenous organisations. Required knowledge, skills and abilities: Effective cooperation. Demonstrated ability to engage and collaborate within highly matrixed, interdisciplinary and geographically and culturally diverse teams and/or organizations to achieve common goals

Demonstrated ability to engage and collaborate within highly matrixed, interdisciplinary and geographically and culturally diverse teams and/or organizations to achieve common goals Analytical skills and abilities. Strong analytical and conceptual skills and demonstrated ability to understand, evaluate and interpret a wide range of economic, financial, scientific and non-technical information used in decision making. Demonstrated ability to translate complex and ambiguous information into actionable strategies and plans.

Strong analytical and conceptual skills and demonstrated ability to understand, evaluate and interpret a wide range of economic, financial, scientific and non-technical information used in decision making. Demonstrated ability to translate complex and ambiguous information into actionable strategies and plans. Communication skills . Superior written, oral and interpersonal communication and presentation skills. Demonstrated ability to interpret and communicate complex analytical data and information to technical or non-technical audiences.

Superior written, oral and interpersonal communication and presentation skills. Demonstrated ability to interpret and communicate complex analytical data and information to technical or non-technical audiences. Language skills : Ability to work effectively with colleagues in English and Spanish (fluency).

Ability to work effectively with colleagues in English and Spanish (fluency). Project/program management . Demonstrated ability to successfully manage and execute multiple projects, initiatives and work streams of varying degrees of complexity and at multiple scales. Knowledge and skills in evaluating, measuring and reporting project/program performance. Sense of leadership, coordination and soft skills.

Demonstrated ability to successfully manage and execute multiple projects, initiatives and work streams of varying degrees of complexity and at multiple scales. Knowledge and skills in evaluating, measuring and reporting project/program performance. Sense of leadership, coordination and soft skills. Domain and subject matter expertise. Fluency in conservation, impact, sustainable and/or development financing approaches, strategies and trends, across geographies and asset classes. Knowledge of common public and private sector investment structures and mechanisms (eg conservation trust funds, blended finance, credit extension, concessional financing tools, etc.) related to conservation and development financing .

Fluency in conservation, impact, sustainable and/or development financing approaches, strategies and trends, across geographies and asset classes. Knowledge of common public and private sector investment structures and mechanisms (eg conservation trust funds, blended finance, credit extension, concessional financing tools, etc.) related to conservation and development financing . Technical Knowledge and Skills. Working knowledge of common industry, market and economic analysis frameworks and approaches. Applied knowledge of financial frameworks and common financial analysis techniques.

Working knowledge of common industry, market and economic analysis frameworks and approaches. Applied knowledge of financial frameworks and common financial analysis techniques. Creativity and Innovation. Demonstrated ability to apply creative thinking and problem solving skills. Preferred: Knowledge and understanding of the structure, dynamics and key economic and environmental issues and trends in relevant sectors and industries (eg ocean/blue economies, biodiversity markets, voluntary carbon markets, etc.)

Working knowledge of Teams, SharePoint, Microsoft Office and O365 applications.

Advanced level PowerPoint skills.

Familiarity with building, interpreting and testing investment appraisals, sensitivity analyzes and other quantitative analytical models using Excel.

Work experience in developing, emerging economy/market contexts.

Experience working in an Amazon warehousing context is highly desirable.

Language skills in Portuguese. Requirements/Other WORK CONDITIONS: This position may require international and domestic travel of up to 20% or more of employee time, sometimes under difficult travel conditions.

Guidelines for flexible working arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

For the health and safety of our employees, their families and our community, all US-based Conservation International personnel are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid work arrangement, and on-site at CI’s US offices. CI follows CDC recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines. Requests for reasonable accommodations or exceptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to declare their COVID-19 vaccine status on their application. How to apply Conservation International

