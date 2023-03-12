Changing global order: China hands over Iran-Saudi deal Political News

China’s efforts to broker a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been seen by analysts as broader signs of a changing global order.

During talks in Beijing on Friday, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months. The agreement also stipulates the affirmation of respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Iranian state media posted images and videos of Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, shaking hands with Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban, with Wang Yi, the top Chinese diplomat, who stands in the middle.

China’s role as a mediator in resolving long-standing issues between the regional foes had not been made public before the announcement.

Wang reportedly said China will continue to play a constructive role in dealing with hot-spot issues and demonstrate responsibility as a great nation. He added that as a bona fide and reliable mediator, China has fulfilled its duties as a host for the dialogue.

Joint tripartite declaration of the Kingdom of #Saudi Arabia, Islamic Republic of #Iranand the People’s Republic of #China. pic.twitter.com/MyMkcGK2s0 Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@KSAmofaEN) March 10, 2023

Low risk, high reward for China

The two Gulf countries cut ties in 2016 when Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shiite Muslim scholar, sparking protests in Iran with protesters storming its embassy in Tehran.

However, the geopolitical conflict between the two goes back decades.

The two sides have been on opposing sides and engaged in proxy wars in many conflict zones in the Middle East.

In Yemen, with the war now in its eighth year, the Houthi rebels are backed by Tehran, while Riyadh leads a military coalition in support of the government.

As of 2021, talks have been held between the two sets of officials in Iraq and Oman, but no agreement has been reached.

Robert Mogielnicki, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf State Institute in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera that the brokered deal is evidence of a growing Chinese presence and its growing interest in playing a role in the region.

Since the United States does not have good relations with Iran, China is in a good position to broker a deal, he said.

It’s a relatively low-risk, high-reward activity for China to engage in because the Chinese are not committed to any particular outcome, Mogielnicki said.

Better diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran will reduce the likelihood of regional conflict and reduce regional tensions. This is a good thing for China, for the US and for regional actors as well.

Sina Toossi, non-resident senior fellow at the Center for International Policy in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera that China has a clear interest in improving ties and stability in the region as the Gulf is a vital source of energy for Beijing, which imports energy. from Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In 2019, when Saudi oil facilities were targeted by the Houthis, it temporarily affected the country’s oil production, leading to a rise in global oil prices of more than 14 percent over the weekend, the largest increase in more than a decade.

Toossi said this was the worst-case scenario for China, that a conflict in the Persian Gulf would affect its energy supply and economic interests.

Taking sides

Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute, told Al Jazeera that the US has increasingly deviated and pursued policies that simply make it impossible for it to be a credible mediator.

The United States is increasingly taking sides in regional conflicts, becoming a co-belligerent in regional conflicts, which makes it very difficult for the US to play a peacemaking role, Parsi said. China did not take sides between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has worked hard to stay out of their conflict, and as a result, can play a peacemaking role.

China’s progress comes as various US media reported this week that Israel and Iran were moving closer to war.

Toossi said that while China also has substantial political and economic relations with Israel, the US has historically supported Israel and Saudi Arabia against Iran, and thus has not been able to play it off. [mediator] role.

I think this is a broader sign of the changing global order and how America’s period as the unchallenged global superpower, especially after the Cold War, is coming to an end, Toossi said.

[For] countries like Saudi Arabia in recent decades, America was the only stable partner. Now, these countries have other options. China can give them a lot of support for economic, political, military relations and Russia can do it too.

It is in their interest that they live side by side with Iran and Iran is not going anywhere. Unless the US will give them unconditional support for what I think [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman initially sought against Iran, it was a very confrontational policy that they are willing to come to terms with Iran and coexist, which is the direction I think they are going, Toossi said.

Parsi said that after the Saudi Arabian oil field was attacked, the US, under former President Donald Trump, made it clear that it would not engage in a war with or about the Middle East.

The Biden administration then sought to remedy this by signaling that it would stand by its regional partners, thinking that this alliance would be instrumental in its competition with China.

But, according to Parsi, by getting closer to both Israel and Saudi Arabia, the US became more involved in these countries’ conflict and made it more difficult for itself to mediate, and China has benefited from this.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fighting in the region for decades, affecting Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. While the now-normalized relations between the two will not automatically resolve their major geopolitical differences, Toossi said there is now an opportunity for increased and sustained dialogue that could help bridge those differences.

The tripartite statement issued on Friday also makes significant mention of the 2001 security agreement and the 1998 broader cooperation agreement that Iran and Saudi Arabia had reached, a major breakthrough at the time after diplomatic ties were severed in 1980 after the Iranian revolution.

Mentioning these agreements, it seems that both sides are trying to regain the spirit of cooperation and cooperation, those agreements included a lot of economic, security, political cooperation and high-level diplomatic contacts, Toossi said.

Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia were quite good from 1997 to 2005-2006. There is potentially a willingness, it seems, to go back to that.