Why Iran’s Growing Influence in Venezuela Challenges the West?
Iran is trying to extend its influence in its US adversary Venezuela, which is hosting an Iranian cultural fair this week and is seeking Iranian help to revive Venezuela’s crippled energy industry.
The Venezuelan-Iranian International Culture and Friendship Fair opened on March 4 in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and will last until Sunday. It is organized by a Caracas-based group called the Center for Intercultural Exchange in Latin America, or CYCLE.
The American research group Foundation for Defense of Democracies said in a report last December that CICL is a Latin American branch of Irans al-Mustafa International University, which REPORT described as Tehran’s main institution for the recruitment, indoctrination and training of foreign converts to Shia Islam.
Videos posted Friday on CICLs Instagram page showed Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili visiting the fair.
Venezuela hosted another senior Iranian official on February 3, when Oil Minister Tareck el-Aissami met with Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in Caracas. Iranian state media said al-Aissami MOVED Iran’s government to share its expertise on energy and related technologies with his nation, which sits on the world’s largest crude oil reserves but has a crumbling infrastructure beset by domestic fuel shortages in recent years .
Three days later, Reuters reported that state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela planned to award a $490 million contract to the Iranian-owned National Oil Refining and Distribution Company in the coming weeks to renovate the Paraguana Refining Center, the complex Venezuela’s largest processing plant. The Reuters report cited four sources close to the plan.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto described Iran as a very close friend in a more recent meeting with Amir-Abdollahian in Geneva on February 28, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. It quotes Pinto as saying that the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is determined to strengthen relations with Iran in all areas, including oil, energy, economy and trade.
Both nations have been heavily sanctioned by the US, which sees them as human rights violators and sponsors of terrorism and accuses them of other nefarious conduct.
The growing Iranian-Venezuelan alliance was the focus of a VOA interview with exiled Venezuelan opposition politician Julio Borges on this week’s edition of the Flashpoint Iran podcast. Borges is a senior member of the First Justice party and a former foreign minister of Venezuela’s former US-backed interim government, which was made up of several opposition parties and dissolved in January after four years.
The following transcript of Borges’ interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
VOA: What kind of research have you done on Iran’s relations with Venezuela?
Julio Borges, Member of Venezuela’s opposition First Party of Justice: We have been very concerned about the relationship between Iran and Maduro. It is a relationship that began during the rule of President Hugo Chavez [who led Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013]. And it started as something that people joked about because Iran set up a factory to make Iranian bikes in Venezuela. But this little joke has grown and grown. According to our research, Iran and Venezuela have developed a very solid relationship that in my opinion is very negative for democracy, human rights and Western values.
VOA: Reuters reported that Iran will agree to help Venezuela repair its largest refinery complex in Paraguana. Can you confirm this?
Borges: Yes, we are aware that the Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Venezuela was related to this project to repair the Paraguana Refining Center (CRP). This will be done through NIORDC, which is sanctioned by the US for using oil to support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. [Irans top military force, itself designated by the U.S. as a foreign terrorist organization]. It is a project that has been handled in a very dark and closed relationship between Maduro and Iran.
At this time, we know through leaks that there is an agreement for a contract of more than 100 million dollars to repair the CRP, which, by the way, was destroyed by Maduro himself due to many, many accidents and misuse of this refinery .
VOA: This deepening cooperation between Iran and Venezuela has spread to many sectors of the Venezuelan government and economy. What do the people of Venezuela think about Iran’s growing involvement in their daily lives?
Borges: This is a very important question. People think that Venezuela is now like a country under different occupations. Maduro has opened the door of Venezuela to the Russians, for example, and they go freely to various places for recreation. Maduro has opened the doors to the Cubans and they have handled many things in Venezuela since many years ago: education, health care and even the armed forces.
The presence of Iranians and people from other countries that are different from our culture for the regular Venezuelan people is something strange that has nothing to do with our tradition. It is like a political invasion of our country and its attempts to change our democratic values. At the end of the day, what they [political occupiers] are simply using our country as a base to develop operations in Latin America. This is something that should be taken seriously by Western countries.
VOA: President Maduro recently said he would like a normalization of relations with the United States. After he said that, Iran expressed public concern saying, as it were, no, we don’t want you, Venezuela, to go down that road. Of course, Iran and the US have a very tense relationship. So how much of an impact do you think Maduro’s signals of normalization with the US might have on his relationship with Iran?
Borges: I think Maduro wants to have the best of all worlds. He wants to have a relationship with the U.S. He wants to maintain this subservience to the Cubans. He wants to be a partner of the Russians and Iranians [learn from them how to] avoid US sanctions. He wants to protect himself from China.
So, in my opinion, we need to build more pressure on Maduro to choose whether he wants to be on the side of the democratic world, the free world, the world of human rights; or if it wants to be part of autocracies and anti-democratic and anti-Western values. it [kind of choice] it should be black and white for Maduro. But he wants to be in a gray area, which is very dangerous for democracy and human rights throughout Latin America.
