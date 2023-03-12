World and international news – March 12, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Australia will not tolerate any extreme actions and attacks that took place on religious buildings and there is no place for such action against Hindu temples, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a press conference in New Delhi. 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who was in India from March 7-10. 3. Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Munib Akhtar, on Saturday practically addressed the 18th meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The Supreme Court of India is hosting the meeting of Chief Justices and Chief Justices of the SCO High Courts from March 10-12. 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin will most likely attend the G20 summit in September 2023 in New Delhi. 5. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may embark on a state visit to the United States in the third week of June 2023. 6.. US President Joe Biden on Friday (March 11) appointed two Indian-Americans to the Advisory Committee on Trade Policy and Negotiations. Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex and Manish Bapna, CEO of Natural Resources Defense Council. WORLD NEWS 1. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has claimed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is “not fair” to Pakistan, as the country is facing serious crises. 2. A Russian attack in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday (March 11th) killed three people and wounded two others. 3. Iran will buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia. 4. Former Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang was sworn in as China’s premier on Saturday, replacing outgoing Li Keqiang after a decade. 5. German women in Berlin will soon be free to bathe topless in public swimming pools, following a decision by city authorities. Propagators of Freikrperkultur – free body culture – have welcomed the decision. 6. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged Friday with corruption and money laundering for projects launched under his presidency. Yassin, who served as prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, became the second Malaysian leader after Najib Razak to be charged with crimes after losing power. 7. Storm sweeps California’s riverbeds, thousands evacuate 8. Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida near Tampa. The American-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months on the International Space Station, arriving last October. 9. Silicon Valley Bank Collapse – US Bank Collapse Shakes India Ventures: Deposit Panic, Funding Cloud

The technology industry is Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) largest client, with a large number of Indian start-ups, particularly in the SaaS (software as a service) sector serving US customers, having accounts with the bank. 10. Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group ( SIVB.O ) became the biggest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that rocked global markets, stranding billions of dollars that belonged to companies and investors. California banking regulators closed the bank, which operated as Silicon Valley Bank, on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for the subsequent disposition of its assets. To join the daily news send request

