Visit Maldives – News > Marriott International, Ministry of Youth and Maldives Institute of Technology partner to launch Internship Program for Local Talent







Marriott International Maldives, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, and the Maldives Institute of Technology (MIT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 7 March 2023 to launch the Marriott International Maldives Internship Program for Maldivian Youth in Tourism. industry. The partnership aims to build the skills of young people and prepare them for the job market through apprenticeship programs that will provide a unique opportunity for young people to gain valuable work experience in the thriving Maldivian tourism industry. Marriott International is the first International Hospitality brand to partner with the government internship program, so it is a milestone for the government as well as Marriott International and represents a milestone for the government and Marriott International in their efforts to build local talent for the hospitality market. . The aim of the program is to train youth, especially marginalized youth, in various skills to enable them to become work-ready and productive members of society. As part of the Marriott Apprenticeship Program, MIT will provide the theoretical part of the program, while participants will receive work experience at Marriott International resorts in the Maldives. The first round of the program will accommodate 50 people and will start in late April or early May and participants will receive a Level 3 certificate upon completion of the program which will adhere to the national competency standards of Maldives National Skills Development Authority (MNSDA). . The MoU was signed at a ceremony held at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and event attendees included Hussain Shareef, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Saudath Afeef, Director in the Ministry, Adam Haleem, Director of Programs at MIT, and Emma Jones, Area Director of Human Resources, Marriott International – Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives. Marriott International will offer training opportunities for young people at their portfolio of seven resorts in the Maldives. They include the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, the Lighthouse Islands, St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. A total of 250 opportunities will be offered to young people in nine different fields over five years under the agreement. Emma Jones, Area Director of Human Resources, Marriott International – Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, expressed her delight at the partnership with the Government of the Maldives, saying, “We are both honored and excited to begin these new partnerships that will greatly assist in one of our key Talent Strategies, which is to hire and train Maldivian locals.This National Internship Program, which we are adopting and adapting as our Marriott Internship Program, will help the resorts our to secure talent from a young age, to home growing, education, training and develop them to be our future leaders. She added, this collaboration will enable us to identify local talent and contribute in their involvement in the Maldives hospitality market as a Take Care of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative at Marriott International We welcome and appreciate these par new tnerities and we look forward to starting this journey with MIT and the Ministry of Youth. We are confident that wi With our continued collaboration, we can build a very successful pipeline of future local talent.” The signing of the MoU represents an important step towards building a successful pipeline of local talent in the Maldives. Marriott International Maldives is the first international hospitality brand to partner with the government internship program and the partnership is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s tourism industry.

