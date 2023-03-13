Police will prioritize free speech under new hate incident guidelines

New legal guidelines for recording so-called non-criminal hate incidents will ensure police prioritize freedom of expression, the Home Secretary has announced.

Under a new draft code of practice tabled before Parliament today, police will only record non-criminal hate incidents when absolutely necessary and proportionate and not simply because someone has been offended. The measure will better protect people’s fundamental right to freedom of expression, as well as their personal data.

The draft code addresses concerns about police involvement in reports of hate incidents, which are trivial or irrational and do not constitute a criminal offence.

Secretary of the Interior Suella Braverman said:

I have been deeply concerned about reports that the police have been wrongly involved in legitimate debates in this country. We have been clear that in recording so-called non-criminal hate incidents, officers should always have freedom of expression at the forefront of their minds. The new code will ensure that the police prioritize their efforts where they really need to and focus on tackling serious crimes such as burglary, violent offences, rape and other sexual offences.

The draft code introduces new safeguards to ensure that personal data can only be included in a non-crime hate incident record if the incident is clearly motivated by deliberate hostility and where there is a real risk of escalation causing substantial damage or criminal offence.

It addresses concerns that those who express views that some find offensive but are not against the law are at risk of becoming the subject of a non-criminal hate incident report, and that this could result in data being retained their personal in the police. record.

Minister for Crime, Policing and Fire Chris Philp said:

We are committed to supporting the police to fulfill their vital role of keeping the public safe, including tackling hate crime.

Their focus should remain on catching dangerous criminals and bringing them to justice.

That is why action was being taken to ensure that a clear threshold had to be met in order for incidents of this type to be recorded.

The code will better protect people’s fundamental right to freedom of expression, as well as their personal data, while continuing to ensure that vulnerable groups are properly protected.

It also provides detailed guidance on freedom of expression and clear case studies to illustrate how this fundamental right should be considered by the police.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson of Greater Manchester Police said:

Crimes that are motivated by hate cause great distress to victims, many of whom may be both marginalized and vulnerable. It is therefore right and proper that the perpetrators of hate crime should be dealt with forcefully and prosecuted in accordance with well-defined legal provisions, which are specifically designed to protect the interests of the victim. The duty of the police in these cases, as in all incidents of criminal offence, is to do our utmost to ensure that justice is done properly.

It is not automatically illegal to say or do things that may be unpleasant, hurtful, unpleasant or offensive. This guidance is full of sensible provisions to protect victims of hate crime and makes the best distinction between what should involve the police and what, in a free country, categorically should not. It gives effect to what the public expects the police to do. I support the new code of practice and consider the revised guidance to be fair, timely and welcome.

The new code will provide democratic oversight of the recording of non-criminal hate incidents, as it is subject to parliamentary scrutiny. The Police College will update its operational guidance to comply with the new code.

It is the latest measure announced by the Home Secretary focused on delivering common sense policing, which includes putting more police officers on the beat and focusing on tackling the crimes that affect people the most.

Under the Government’s unprecedented recruitment drive, we are on track to deliver 20,000 extra police officers by the end of March, which will be the highest number of officers in England and Wales in history.

Police forces across England and Wales have agreed to send an officer to attend every domestic burglary and the government is working on an action plan to crack down on anti-social behavior that causes misery in communities.

And last month we set out plans for a new agreement between police and health partners to free up police officers’ time to focus on fighting crime after concerns about the amount of resources being diverted from police work to respond to mental health emergencies.

We are determined to reduce unnecessary burdens by keeping the police from their main focus on fighting crime and keeping people safe.