Commonwealth Day 2023 Message from His Majesty King Charles III





His Majesty’s Commonwealth Day Message, Monday 13 March 2023

Commonwealth Day was a particularly proud occasion for my dear Mother, the late Queen, a precious opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she devoted her long and extraordinary life. In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, along with all that I have learned from the extraordinary people I have met, across the Commonwealth, over so many years. The Commonwealth has been a constant in my life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. Its almost limitless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition; its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold. This week marks the tenth anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter, which expresses our defining values ​​of peace and justice; tolerance, respect and solidarity; care for our environment and for the most vulnerable among us. These are not just ideals. In each lies an imperative to act and make a practical difference to the lives of the 2.6 billion people who call the Commonwealth home. Whether it’s climate change and biodiversity loss, youth opportunities and education, global health or economic cooperation, the Commonwealth can play an indispensable role in the most pressing issues of our time. Ours is an association not only of common values, but of common purpose and common action. In this, we are blessed with the ingenuity and imagination of a third of the world’s population, including one and a half billion people under the age of thirty. Our common humanity contains an extremely precious diversity of thought, culture, tradition and experience. By listening to each other, we will find so many of the solutions we seek. This tremendous potential we share is more than equal to the challenges we face. It offers us unparalleled strength not just to face the future, but to build it. Here, the Commonwealth has a tremendous opportunity and responsibility to create a truly sustainable future that provides the kind of prosperity that is in harmony with Nature and that will also secure our unique and one-of-a-kind planet for generations to come. The countless connections between our nations have sustained and enriched us for more than seven decades. Our commitment to peace, progress and opportunity will sustain us for many more. Let ours be a Commonwealth that not only stands together, but strives together, in anxious and practical pursuit of the global common good. Around Commonwealth Day Media contact Snubbing Abbasi Senior Communications Officer, Communications Division, Commonwealth Secretariat

Senior Communications Officer, Communications Division, Commonwealth Secretariat T: +442077476168 |E-mail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecommonwealth.org/news/2023-commonwealth-day-message-his-majesty-king-charles-iii The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos