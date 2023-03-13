Stop the refugee ban bill





This afternoon, MPs will debate the second reading of the UK Government’s cruel new Illegal Migration Bill. The bill is, in effect, a refugee ban. If passed, it will not only strip people of their right to seek asylum in the UK, but will also penalize them for how they arrive here. This bill would wipe out decades of refugee protection that was included in the Refugee Convention after the atrocities of the Holocaust. Read our full briefing ahead of today’s second reading. Dehumanizing legislation The UK government claims it wants people to apply for asylum using safe, legal routes, but these routes do not exist. As it stands, people need to be on UK soil to claim asylum. This bill will criminalize people indiscriminately for arriving here in small boats or in the back of trucks, without creating any safe routes to allow people to avoid these dangerous journeys. This legislation will not help to prevent people from needing to seek reassurance. But it will further dehumanize people who have fled their homes and remove our legal obligations to protect them. Increased use of detention This bill could leave thousands of people in limbo, driven into extreme poverty or isolated in detention centers. We will see more detention centres, detention of children and families and forced removals. While the people who need security suffer needlessly, the private companies that run the detention centers will profit greatly. Disenfranchisement of trafficking survivors The Bill will remove protections for survivors of trafficking and slavery, including rights provided for in Scottish legislation. We call on Scottish Ministers to protect our anti-trafficking laws and the rights of survivors. Disenfranchisement of trafficking survivors benefits organized crime and exploitation. Deprivation of rights for unaccompanied children Unaccompanied children will also face the full force of this bill. They will also be unable to claim asylum if they arrive irregularly and will be much less likely to be identified as survivors of trafficking. The Bill will also give the Home Office the power to exercise greater or full legal control over unaccompanied children, despite 200 children recently disappearing under the Home Office’s care. We fear that this bill will only increase the vulnerability of unaccompanied youth and once again play into the hands of organized crime and exploitation. We look for an alternative. This is a dangerous, inhumane and morally repugnant bill. Read our full briefing ahead of today’s second reading. We seek a compassionate alternative. We call on everyone to reject the Refugee Ban Bill and we join our colleagues Together with the Refugees to seek an asylum system which: It protects refugees and protects the basic human right to asylum.

It supports the UN Refugee Convention and the UK’s proud history as a founding signatory.

It creates safe routes for people to seek asylum in the UK.

Give people seeking asylum a fair hearing. Stand up for refugee rights This evening there will be protests across the UK, including: Edinburgh – Queen Elizabeth House, 5pm

Glasgow – Buchanan Galleries, 6pm And join us on Saturday 18th March in George Square, Glasgow, 11am for the #ResistRacism march. In the News

