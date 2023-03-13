



Experts offered some recommendations after observing a range of concerns, from poor conditions of detention on charges of corruptionon his heels first visit of the UN Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (SPT) in South Africa, from 26 February to 9 March. This has to change, said Abdallah Ounnir, head of the delegation of subcommittees. There is one urgent need for South Africa to fully establish a national preventive mechanism. This would ensure the country’s compliance with its commitment made in 2019 to the Optional Protocol to Convention against Torturehe explained. Such a national preventive mechanism should be a fully independent monitoring body authorized to visit all places of detention, that is key to preventing torture and ill-treatment instead, he said. Inhuman practices During the visit, he said that the delegation had noticed this overuse of deprivation of liberty across sectors, such as prisons, police stations, immigration facilities, mental health facilities and drug treatment centres. This reflects a de facto Punishment rather than a rehabilitator approach to crime and other social issues, he said. The high number of detainees and OVERCROWDING in places of detention reflect deficiencies in the criminal justice system and the judiciary. In addition, the delegation received accusations of cORRUPTION within objects and observed entrenched inhumane practices, ill-treatment and poor conditions of detentionhe said. By taking a proactive approach The subcommittee visited public and private prisons, police stations, military detention barracks, youth care centers, psychiatric hospitals, drug rehabilitation facilities, and a migrant detention camp. They led confidential interview with staff members and people held in these institutions and met with government officials, civil society, the South African Human Rights Commission and relevant bodies. After the visit, the subcommittee will deliver a confidential report for the Government of South Africa, with observations and recommendations to prevent torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty. The Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture began its work in the UN human rights system in 2007, with a preventive mandate focused on taking a proactive approach to the prevention of torture and ill-treatment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/03/1134527

