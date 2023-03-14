International
Funding news for global health researchers: 13 March 2023
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements, and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
Fogarty’s funding opportunities have just been announced
Fogarty is a partner in these new funding opportunities:
Fogarty participates in these Special Interest Announcements:
Special announcements
Additional funds available to increase diversity
Recipients of Fogarty research grants at US institutions can apply for additional support to increase the diversity of the global health research workforce in the US. These supplements provide support to current grantees for undergraduates, postdocs, and qualified researchers from diverse backgrounds, including those from groups that have been shown to be underrepresented in health-related research.
FOA now NOFOs
In an effort to standardize terminology across government, NIH is joining other federal agencies in using the term Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) instead of Notices of Funding Opportunity (FOAs).
Future deadlines for Fogarty’s funding opportunities
Financing options
NIH and FDA funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration:
NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply:
Other funding news
Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers.
NIH General Notices:
Notice of changes in NIH funding opportunities:
Notices of intent to publish funding opportunities:
- Notice of intention to publish a notice of funding opportunities for HIV and alcohol prevention
NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs):
-
Administrative Supplement for Research Efforts Elucidating Basic Processes Underlying Behavior Change, Maintenance, and Adherence (Optional Clinical Trial Admin Supplement)
Expiry date: April 11, 2023
-
Enhancing external environmental exposure assessment for cancer epidemiology research
Expiration date: April 21, 2023
-
Administrative extensions for NIH-funded T32 and TL1 training grants to better integrate the behavioral and social sciences (BSS) with other health-related sciences
Expiry date: May 2, 2023
-
Administrative extensions to improve software tools for open science
Expiry date: May 10, 2023
-
Availability of administrative supplements to advance the use of electronic health records for research
Expiry date: May 16, 2023
-
NIDCR Support for Research on Physiological Involvement of the Oral Cavity in Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Expiry date: May 8, 2026
-
Integrative Omics Analysis of NHLBI TOPMed Data (parent R01 clinical trial not allowed)
Expiry date: May 8, 2026
-
Valvular Heart Disease Research Project Grants (CAROL Act)
Expiry date: May 8, 2026
-
Advancing health interventions to understand and prevent alcohol-related domestic violence
Expiry date: September 8, 2026
Non-NIH Funding Opportunities:
- USAID is seeking applications to implement
Project to Accelerate HIV Vaccine Innovation, Science and Technology in Africa (HIV-VISTA). to support sub-Saharan African scientists, institutions and innovative collaborative systems in the design and testing of improved HIV vaccine candidates.
Application deadline: March 28, 2023
- The e-ASIA Joint Research Program (e-ASIA JRP) has announced a
call for proposals in the field of climate change and health research [PDF] focusing on the health impacts of climate change in East Asia and neighboring regions.
Application deadline: March 30, 2023
- Concept papers are being accepted for
Thrasher Research Fund Early Career Awards. The program encourages the development of researchers in child health by awarding small grants to young researchers, helping them gain a foothold in this important field. The goal is to fund applicants who will continue to be independent investigators.
Conception deadline: April 7, 2023
-
Wellcome Trust Climate Impacts Awards is now accepting applications from interdisciplinary teams to deliver short-term, high-impact projects combining evidence generation with communication and/or public engagement.
Application deadline: April 13, 2023
-
More non-NIH funding opportunities
Training opportunities
Abstract submission options
Events
Events for global health researchers:
Sources
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
