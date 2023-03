The University of Oulu gets better coverage in international news

More researchers may point to international media, and it is also hoped that national coverage will remain strong.

The number of articles in print media about the University of Oulu has increased in the last four years. The analysis of media coverage in 2022 shows that there is an increase especially in the number of articles in international digital news media and their scope. Last year, more than 5,500 news stories were written about the university, more than half of which, around 3,000 appeared in international media. In Finland, the public broadcaster Star in particular he wrote for the University of Oulu, focusing on university research and expert statements. The university was also seen and heard on more than 80 TV and radio broadcasts from Yle. Kaleva newspaper wrote less about university-related issues than in previous years, but still published 318 related news. The aim of universities is to gain national and international visibility in order to be recognized and succeed in international competition. That is why our work is strongly focused on media for a wide audience, he says Elina Mattila-NiemiUniversity Communication Manager. The most prominent articles internationally addressed issues such as the effects of climate change on Arctic infrastructure, dental fears, the health risks of sitting, and the history of dinosaurs. The university received the highest rated reach through BBC, Daily Mail, Nature AND Yahoo! tidings. In Finland, people were interested in, for example, the failure of the Raksila campus plans, the mosquito season, the discovery of OKTO pavement aggregate as the cause of the breakdown of the car’s timing belts, and the budget concerns of the Faculty of Medicine. Only three percent of digital news content in Finland was negative, while the rest was neutral or positive. Internationally, the number of researchers who appeared in public was less than in 2021. The people who received the most coverage in digital media were Jan Hjort AND Matti Latva-aho. In Finland, the number of researchers was at the level of previous years and the most prominent names were Marko Mutanen, Juha Auvinen, Juho-Antti Junno AND Terhi Piltonen. We want as many researchers as possible to participate in the public debate, and we provide ongoing training and support for this. I hope that researchers will not hesitate to contact communication or their faculty’s designated science communication specialist, says Mattila-Niemi. In 2022, the biggest university-related topics on social media were university campus plans, award ceremony celebration and university ranking news published by Good News from Finland. Paper magazines and publishing platforms, which cannot be reached by monitoring tools, are not included in the total numbers. The university’s media monitoring partner is Meltwater. An analysis of media coverage is carried out on an annual basis.

