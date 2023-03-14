Inaccurate characterization of the pandemic’s minimal impact on adolescent mental health





Dear editor Assessing true change in mental health (MH) symptoms requires high-quality, longitudinal evidence from representative samples assessed before and during the pandemic. Sun et al. have been applauded for limiting their inclusion criteria to studies that (1) compare MOH before and during the pandemic and (2a) include 90% of the same participants on both or some occasions or (2b) use analytical techniques to calculate missing data [1]. Despite these important characteristics of the study, there are problems with the characterization of their findings, particularly as they relate to adolescents (and women). Sun et al.’s meta-analysis included 30 studies on adolescents (ages 10-19) and none that focused on children (ages 9). According to Sun et al., the results for adolescents suggest that there were no significant MH changes. However, the 95% confidence intervals representing the changes for adolescents actually showed good evidence of minimal changes for depression (n= 11,679, SMD change 0.06, 95% CI -0.08 to 0.20) and anxiety ( n= 12,064, SMD change 0.02, CI -0.12 to 0.16) and some evidence of worsening of overall MH (n= 11,505, SMD change 0.19, 95%CI -0.05 to 0, 42). Ignoring the level of evidence for worsening of overall MH because the 95% confidence interval slightly exceeds zero is not an acceptable interpretation as summarized by Amrhein et al. [2]. Furthermore, of relevance to adolescent MH are results showing at least good evidence of worsening of overall MH among parents (n=932, SMDdifference 0.39, 95%CI 0.21 to 0.56) and wives (n=10 329, SMDchange 0.22, 95% CI 0.08 to 0.35). Primary carers are essential to young people’s well-being; A key component of their resilience is having healthy adults in their lives [3]. Given how highly politicized pandemic research has become, it is important that communication of results include a clear description of who was affected. Unfortunately, the quality of this meta-analysis does not support the interpretation of Sun et al. of the findings or accompanying headline of the media release: Study shows limited impact of pandemic on mental health, underscoring strength of human resilience. This characterization is potentially harmful because Sun et al. did not (1) adjust for different baseline levels of MH symptoms among different samples, (2) address publication bias, or (3) properly quantify the level of heterogeneity in their results. If heterogeneity were properly quantified using the tau statistic [4]instead of I2 [5], the 95% prediction interval likely indicated a much wider range of results than the minimum. In our estimation, for adolescent samples, the range of results would have spanned from moderate decline to large increase in some settings for overall MH. Giving opinions is easy compared to doing a comprehensive meta-analysis. However, the issues we raise suggest that Sun et al.’s characterization as minimal is neither accurate nor consistent with recent evidence. A cross-sectional national replicate sample of Icelandic adolescents assessed between 2018 and 2022 showed worsening of MH during the pandemic [6]. A meta-analysis of 11.1 million pediatric emergency department visits in 18 countries for all health reasons during the pandemic compared with before found that although there was a 32% decrease in visits for health-related reasons, there was an increase of 22 % for suicide attempts. [7]. When looking at the moderating role of gender, the increase in suicide attempts was 39% for girls and 6% for boys. Examining moderating effects helps clarify who did better, worse, or stayed the same, allowing for targeted allocation of resources and services. Sweeping statements about minimal effects fail to capture this nuance and underestimate the impact of the pandemic on specific subgroups, thereby hindering public policies that can improve the MH of the most vulnerable societies. References 1. Enders CK. Implemented missing data analysis. 2022. Guilford Publications.

2. Amrhein V, Greenland S, McShane B. Scientists push back against statistical significance. Nature. March 2019;567(7748):305-307. doi: 10.1038/d41586-019-00857-9. PMID: 30894741.

3. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Lively and healthy children: Aligning science, practice, and policy to advance health equity. 2019. Washington, DC: National Academies Press. https://doi.org/10.17226/25466.

4. Higgins JP. Comment: Heterogeneity in meta-analysis should be expected and properly quantified. Int J Epidemiol. 2008; 37 (5): 1158-1160.

5. Borenstein M. In a meta-analysis, the I-squared statistic does not tell us how much the effect size varies. J Clin Epidemiol. 2022; 152: 281-284.

6. Thorisdottir IE, Agustsson G, Oskarsdottir SY, Kristjansson AL, Asgeirsdottir BB, Sigfusdottir ID, Valdimarsdottir HB, Allegrante JP, Halldorsdottir T. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on substance use by March 2 and adolescents in Iceland: a study of replicated, cross-sectional, population-based. Lancet. 2023; online first.

7. Madigan S, Korczak DJ, Vaillancourt T, Racine N, Hopkins WG, Pador P, Hewitt JMA, AlMousawi B, McDonald S, Neville, RD. Comparison of pediatric emergency department visits for suicide attempts, self-harm, and suicidal ideation before and during the COVID-19 pandemic: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet. 2023; online first.

