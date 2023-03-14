Give your opinion on My Council customer service.

Members of the public are being invited by Highland Council to spare five minutes of their time to complete a survey which will help the local authority improve the customer experience.

Highland Council has opened an online customer feedback form on its website www.highland.gov.uk and encourages anyone who contacts the Council to take part.

The survey is part of the “My Council” Redesign Project, which aims to place citizens at the center of customer engagement in the Highland Council.

Council leader Cllr Raymond Bremner said: “It is vital that as many people as possible take part in this survey so that we can identify how best to improve the customer service provided in the Highlands.”

The project aims to improve the Council’s processes and approach to all customer contact methods (digital, telephone, face-to-face) and deliver a seamless customer experience.

The Council seeks: feedback on customer experiences using the Highland Council website; – how is contact with customers evaluated on the Internet; how people would like to engage with the Council; and how they would like the Council to communicate with them.

Council Leader Cllr Bill Lobban added: “This is the start of a wide-ranging review of how local people come into contact with the Council. We would like to know what works and more importantly what doesn’t. It only takes a few minutes and your views will really help us improve the current situation.”

The survey will be anonymous and the Council encourages all those who have contact with the council to make their views known on this connection.

-Ends-