



The recognition honors companies that demonstrate business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Journal International (NYSE: IP), a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in setting and advancing standards of ethical business practices, as one of 2023 The World’s Most Ethical Companies. International Paper has been recognized for the seventeenth consecutive year and is one of only two honorees in the forestry, paper and packaging industry. In 2023, 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries were recognized. “Ethics is a core value at International Paper, and our team members around the world strive to promote a culture of openness every day,” said International Paper’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mark Sutton. “We believe that our reputation and our 125 years of success depend on the daily actions and personal accountability of each team member, and we are honored to once again be named one of the world’s most ethical companies.” “This award is a reflection of everyone at International Paper. The commitment of our leaders and associates to promote integrity, accountability and respect throughout our business unites us at every level of the company and around the world, and we all share in the benefits of our strong ethical culture”, he said Joe Saab, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, International Paper. “Achieving this recognition is not an end in itself, but rather another milestone in the course we are charting as ethical leaders in our global community. We can all be proud to be among the world’s most ethical companies for 17 years in a row.” “Ethics matter. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only raise standards and expectations for everyone, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere’s CEO. Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their commitment to making a real impact for their stakeholders and exhibiting exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations International Paper on earning a place in community of the world’s most ethical companies.” Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere’s 2023 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year’s designation as the World’s Most Ethical Companies, has outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period. Methodology & Evaluation

Based on Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies evaluation process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a chain strong values. The process serves as an operational framework to capture and codify key practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Honorable

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. About the International Journal

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of of North America the biggest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues worldwide who are dedicated to creating what comes next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa AND Europe. Net sales for 2022 were 21.2 billion dollars. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com. About the Ethissphere

Ethosphere is a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices that promote corporate character, market confidence and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethical standards using data-driven insights that help companies improve corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through it The most ethical companies in the world recognition program, provides the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) a community of industry experts and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring responses from 2+ million employees worldwide ; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, containing 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com. BURIMI International Newspaper

