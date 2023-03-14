Forum addresses how AI can help address global food security – News

International
Forum addresses how AI can help address global food security
with The world population is projected to be around 9.8 billion by 2050, artificial intelligence can help feed people around the globe now and in the future. This makes artificial intelligence (AI) an ideal topic for the third Future of Food Forum on March 20 at the University of Florida.
You can sign up now for the forum, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Reitz Union at UF.
UF/IFAS Global Institute of Food Systems (GFSI), is organizing the forum, during which scientists will try to begin to answer some key questions, said Gbola Adesogan, Associate Vice President and Director of GFSI.
How can Artificial Intelligence help us develop more resilient or crisis-resistant food systems, given the disruptions in our food supply chains caused by COVID and the war in Ukraine? Adesogan said.
Other questions that the forum will try to answer:
- How can AI transform our food systems to be more efficient, climate-smart, sustainable, safe and less wasteful?
- How will AI help small farmers in developing countries increase their yields?
AI will transform the way we produce, store, distribute and market food in ways that will improve food safety, efficiency, resilience and sustainability, Adesogan said. It will help us treat crop, livestock and seafood pests and diseases earlier and more successfully, better predict when to harvest and how to better reduce losses, waste and more.
Adesogan will speak at the beginning of the forum, and he will be followed by Scott Angle, UF’s senior vice president for agriculture and natural resources and leader of UF/IFAS.
This forum brings together the three drivers of UF/IFAS’s emergence as a worldwide leader in improving food systems, Angle said. It showcases our efforts to harness the potential of AI for large and small farms, our recently reorganized international efforts under Dr.
Charlie Leea UF/IFAS professor of agricultural and biological engineering, who is also speaking at the forum, offers some practical ways AI can help farmers:
- Analyze large amounts of data to develop more resilient crop varieties.
- Sensors, robots and drones collect data on crops and soil conditions, and AI algorithms analyze the data to provide actionable insights for farmers, such as when to plant, spray and harvest.
- Detect diseases and pests early through image recognition algorithms, helping farmers take preventative measures before pathogens cause significant damage.
- Anticipate and manage climate risks to prevent food supply chain disruptions.
Forums agenda includes sessions on how AI will revolutionize the future of agriculture and how it can help create climate-friendly, crisis-resilient food systems.
Here are some examples, as provided by Li:
- Help optimize the use of resources in food production. For example, reduce the use of nutrients and water, which leads to less environmental impact.
- Reduce food waste by optimizing supply chain management and forecasting demand to prevent overproduction.
Stewart Collins, senior program leader for digital solutions at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the keynote speaker at 9:30 am.
In addition to Li, other UF/IFAS scientists speaking at the forum are Raquel Dias, a UF/IFAS assistant professor of microbiology and cell science AND Karen Garrett, UF/IFAS professor of plant pathology.
At 4 p.m., Jack Rechcigl, director of the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center, will speak about The new Center for AI in Agriculture is slated to be built at the facility in Hillsborough County.
