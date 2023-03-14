Connect with us

Amnesty International calls for an end to sectarian attacks in Northern Nigeria

Abuja

Human rights groups have called on Nigerian authorities to end sectarian attacks that left at least 35 people dead in northern areas over the weekend.

Amnesty International is among the human rights groups condemning the recent attacks in Nigeria and calling for accountability.

In a statement on Sunday, the group called on the authorities to “immediately and decisively end the incessant attacks by gunmen on communities in southern Kaduna”. Kaduna is a state in northern Nigeria.

Gunmen on Saturday night invaded Unguwan Wakili village in Zangon Kataf local district and killed 15 people, most of them women and children.

For many years, the region has suffered from violence involving local farmers and herders, causing thousands of deaths.

Amnesty International said 366 people were killed there between January and July 2020.

Aminu Hayatu is a spokesperson for Amnesty International.

“The authorities are not living up to expectations that they will bring the perpetrators to justice and carry out investigations into those cases, the fact that these kinds of murders have been happening for a long time. It’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

Kaduna state police authorities say they are investigating the attack, but say initial findings indicate it may be revenge for the killing of a herdsman tending to his animals a few days ago.

Police spokesman Muhammad Jalige did not immediately return calls for comment.

Hayatu says the authorities have been investigating for a long time without taking action.

“The position of the Kaduna State government has been that investigations are ongoing. [But] we have not seen a single day that the public has been informed of the findings of the so-called investigations they claim are being conducted by the Kaduna State government and this is indeed worrying because it emboldens the perpetrators,” he said. .

Nigeria has been struggling with a number of security challenges, including insurgency, kidnappings and communal clashes.

In a separate attack on Saturday, gunmen killed 20 people in northwestern Katsina state, according to police.

Isah Gambo, a Katsina state police spokesman, says authorities have restored calm in the affected areas and are maintaining vigilance.

“They came all the time from Zamfara state on motorcycles to Katsina state. Although there was strong resistance from community members, the police, army and other security agencies were mobilized; even the plane went on a rescue mission but unfortunately , they killed 20 members of the community and so many people were also injured,” he said.

Millions of Nigerians went to the polls to elect a new president last month. As outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year term comes to an end, many hope his successor can do something to curb chronic violence and insecurity.

