Top global energy transition news this week

This weekly roundup brings you the latest developments in the global energy sector.

Top energy news: Indonesia urges oil and gas companies to look at carbon storage; EU agrees on energy consumption targets; Iran announces major lithium discovery.

1. Indonesia seeks carbon storage to help reduce emissions



Oil and gas companies operating in Indonesia are being required to install carbon capture facilities. The resource-rich country is one of the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases.

Indonesia is one of the biggest emitters of CO2 in the world. Image: Carbon Summary

The country’s Ministry of Energy has issued new regulations aimed at reducing emissions by encouraging a decline in oil and gas production. However, this does not make it mandatory for companies to install carbon capture, storage and utilization (CCUS) devices.

“Indonesia has geological formations that can be used to store carbon emissions forever through the use of technology,” the ministry says, adding that companies must submit detailed proposals for government approval. The carbon injected into their reservoirs can come from the oil and gas industry, as well as other industries, the regulation says.

Indonesian authorities have so far approved a CCUS project at BP’s Tangguh LNG facility in West Papua province. Indonesia’s state energy firm Pertamina has also conducted several studies on CCUS with partners including ExxonMobil and Mitsui.

2. Australia increases investment in renewables



TheInvestment in large-scale clean energy projects in Australia increased toward the end of last year to the highest level in four years, says a report from industry body the Clean Energy Council. A total of A$4.3 billion ($2.8 billion) was invested in renewable generation and storage projects in the last quarter of 2022, with annual investment up 17% from a year earlier.

However, the report warns that Australia is lagging behind in deploying new wind and solar farms. He says this could affect the government’s plans to increase the share of renewable energy in the national power grid to 82% by 2030 from around 30% now. “While the increase is encouraging, a quarter does not mean a trend,” says the council’s chief executive, Kane Thornton. “Current policy settings will only take us so far.”

Last month, the national energy market operator warned that eastern Australia could face the risk of power outages by mid-decade. He said renewable energy projects should increase as the country reduces coal-fired power generation.

Australia’s government has pledged to invest A$20 billion ($13 billion) to rebuild and modernize the national electricity grid. It aims to reduce carbon emissions by 43% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

3. News in brief: More energy stories from around the world



The European Union has agreed to a deal to reduce final energy consumption across the bloc by 11.7% by 2030. Achieving the targets will require countries to renovate millions of poorly insulated buildings to use less energy.

Malaysia will need to double its investments in the renewable energy transition to reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. He says the country needs between $375 billion and $415 billion in investment to expand renewable capacity, infrastructure and energy efficiency.

Iran says it has discovered a large lithium deposit a metal used in electronic vehicles and many modern technologies. If correct, the estimated 8.5 million tonne deposit would give Iran the largest lithium reserves outside of South America.

says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the country will build new gas-fired power plants that will operate on hydrogen. Europe’s largest economy is looking to boost its renewable energy sources and become less dependent on fossil fuel imports.

India’s power generators and coal mines are being stretched to the limit to meet growing energy demand stemming from a rapidly growing economy and rapid electrification. A massive deployment of renewable generation has helped stave off much worse shortages, with capacity up 15% in January from a year earlier.

New solar installations in the US fell 16% in 2022 from a year earlier, mainly because a ban on some Chinese goods limited the availability of the panels. However, according to a new industry report, installations are expected to rebound in 2023.

China’s state planner has emphasized a greater role for coal in the electricity supply, saying the fossil fuel will be used to improve the reliability and security of its power system. Fluctuating output from renewable plants has led policymakers to use coal power to support the country’s baseload supply.

Uganda expects to start generating at least 1,000 megawatts of nuclear power by 2031. The country is looking to diversify its electricity sources and accelerate its energy transition.

ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia will build two solar power plants in Uzbekistan, says the country’s energy ministry. Uzbekistan has signed agreements on a number of renewable energy projects in recent years.

The world’s first “artificial energy island” is planned to be built off the coast of Belgium, reports Electrek. The floating electricity grid will connect offshore wind farms to the European mainland.

