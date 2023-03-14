International
Conference on Global Democracy brings together leading observers to discuss worldwide failures, hopes for the future | FIU news
By Todd Ellenberg
It is clearly visible in the headlines almost every day: Democracy is increasingly under attack around the world – even in countries with longstanding democratic values.
This fact made a timely inaugural conference, presented by the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, to address this dangerous trend.
The first annual Miami Conference on Global Democracy examined the forces that are contributing to the erosion of democracy – as well as ways that democracy can be strengthened.
More than 30 experts from government, academia and non-governmental organizations, as well as journalists and Green School faculty discussed economic inequality, populist politics and competition between the world’s major powers. Keynote speeches and panels reflected on the political movements and social tensions that contribute to the decline of democracy.
“The topic of human rights and democratization is a strategic topic here at the Green School,” said Shlomi Dinar, interim dean of the Green School, when he welcomed the participants to the event. “Democracy is one of our areas of expertise. As citizens of the world and supporters of democratic principles, we have a responsibility to understand the causes, motivations and methods behind this phenomenon.”
The conference was presented in collaboration with the George W. Bush Institute; The Jarl Hjalmarson Foundation, a Swedish organization promoting freedom and democracy in Europe and beyond; and the Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies, a Brussels-based institute focusing on EU policy and advancement.
Nicole Bibbins Sedaca, a keynote speaker, is well attuned to threats to democracy. She is the executive vice president of Freedom House, which tracks the state of democracy around the world and has reported that over the past 16 years it has been steadily declining compared to the previous three decades.
“Freedom around the world is facing serious challenges,” she said. “Today, less than 20 percent of the world’s population lives in a free country.”
Sedaca said that to curb and reverse the wave of authoritarianism, nations must have democratic values that pervade their foreign policy; support democratic figures in other countries; to fight state corruption; and modeling democracy as a system linked to prosperity, security and peace. “People committed to freedom rise up to challenge – and even change – authoritarian regimes,” she added.
Much of the discourse at a panel on “The European Front: Mitigating Post-Cold War Vulnerabilities” focused on the war between Russia and Ukraine and how it threatens other democracies in Europe. “Ukrainians are sacrificing for all of us,” said Nino Evgenidze, executive director of the Georgia Center for Economic Policy Research. “Ukraine was a wake-up call to the world.”
In a session on Latin America and the Caribbean, Brian Nichols, US assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, commented on the rise of populism, noting that it is “a symptom and a cause…people in a number of quarters felt that the promises (made by the government) were not being fulfilled.”
In a session that looked at failed governments and model democracies in developing countries, Ambassador Martin Kimani, Kenya’s permanent representative to the UN, stressed that democratic change must come from within nations and that support from allies – other states, as well as organizations and individuals – is crucial. And he looks to the younger generation to take up the mantle.
“Now is the time to open up to a new kind of youth-led politics,” he said. “We need to educate ourselves to make changes in that area.”
Other notable speakers at the conference included Christopher Walker, vice president for research and analysis at the National Endowment for Democracy; Jakub Klepal, executive director of the Forum 2000 Foundation; Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Carol Guzy; and Nancy Okail, president and CEO of the Center for International Policy.
