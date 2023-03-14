The 29th annual International Festival draws thousands to Littlejohn





The threat of inclement weather forced this year’s International Festival to move from Bowman Field to Littlejohn Coliseum, but that didn’t dampen the fun or excitement for the crowds who flocked to the rows of booths that filled the atrium surrounding the University’s signature indoor stadium. on friday evening. The family-friendly event, hosted by the Harvey and Lucinda Gantt Multicultural Center, celebrates the cultural diversity of the University’s student body with culturally based food and entertainment. Every year, several thousand students and local visitors attend this event. Student volunteers, clubs and organizations represent their featured countries by wearing traditional clothing, playing cultural music and serving food. A couple enters Littlejohn Coliseum through rows of international flags to attend the festival. This year more than a dozen student organizations participated including: Nigerian Students Association

Bangladesh Students Association

Pi Alpha Phi

Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc.

Sri Lanka Students Association

Nepali Students Association (NepSA)

Delta Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.

Latino United States at Clemson University

Delta Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.

Plant and Environmental Sciences Graduate Student Association (PESGSA)

Sigma Iota Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Pakistan Cultural Association

Clemson Indian Student Association

Klemson Dolna

Visitors entered the Coliseum through a colorful formation of flags from the various countries represented. Inside, volunteers in bright green shirts sold tickets that could be exchanged for food and drinks. The students manning the food booths had their hands full serving the throngs of people gathered around them for a taste of different world cuisines. Despite the move to an indoor venue, the event was a huge success, said Rebecca Harkless, director of the Gantt Multicultural Center. I am very pleased, said Harkless. People found their way here because this is such a unique and exciting event that celebrates the diverse communities at Clemson. Where else can you learn about other cultures, eat delicious food and dance to music from around the world? That's wonderful. And a special thanks to Clemson Athletics for helping us with a last minute change of venue due to weather." Proceeds from the festival benefit participating student organizations.

