Antiwar All Quiet wins Oscar for international film





ANGELS — The war film that hates war has won an Oscar for best international film, along with three other statues. All Quiet on the Western Front, starring Felix Kammerer and directed and co-written by Edward Berger, earned nine nominations, including Best Picture. It also won for cinematography, production design and original score on Sunday night. I think it might feel incredible, but I don’t know yet because I haven’t processed it yet, Berger said backstage. I’m a bit on autopilot. Berger was joined on stage by Kammerer as well as others involved in the film. This was your first film and you carried us on your shoulders as it was nothing, he told the 27-year-old Austrian actor. Without you, none of us would be here. The Netflix film is based on the classic 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Set during the First World War, it follows the life of a young German soldier who enlists in the army with his friends. But the realities of war destroy his hopes of becoming a hero and he focuses on his own survival. We tried to make a film about our past, about our responsibility in Germany and about our history, said Berger. Our motivation was to talk about our guilt and shame that we brought and the terror that the two wars have caused in the world. Hopefully, at some point we will stop making the same mistakes in the future. The German-language film does not exactly live up to Remarque’s novel. Instead, it deviates from the political issues in the background of the war. It premiered last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine in Europe’s biggest military conflict since World War II, giving the film an unexpected connection. It’s absolutely horrific, cinematography winner James Friend said of the war in Ukraine. It’s a lesson we can really learn from. “All Quiet on the Western Front won seven BAFTA trophies, including Best Film. Berger said he was happy, proud and grateful that Hollywood embraced the film. I think we have a bit of an inferiority complex as German filmmakers because we feel like a small country with fewer stars and less visibility compared to England and America, he said. I hope it gives me and a few others some confidence to say, Let’s do it, let’s make our movies. The original American film starring Lew Ayres debuted in 1930 and won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. It was later made into a TV movie starring Richard Thomas and Ernest Borgnine, winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe. All Quiet on the Western Front beat Argentina, 1985 from Argentina, Close from Belgium, EO from Poland and The Quiet Girl from Ireland. ___ For more coverage of this year’s Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

