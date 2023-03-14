



Underscoring the urgent need for it end global warming with cold, hard factshe said the panels would report back before the next UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), to be held in Dubai in November, comes at a key moment. Tip of the turning point Our world is at a crossroads and our planet is in question, he said. We are approaching the point of no return, of exceeding the internationally agreed limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming. We are in tip of a turning point. The panel, a UN body for assessing the science of climate change, has presented, for decades, clear evidence of how people and the planet are being affected by climate destruction. Her new assessment it will be the first comprehensive report since the year The Paris Agreement on climate change, adopted in 2015. You have built the case, outlining the science of climate change and the urgency for climate action, Mr. Guterres said. The evidence has been clear, compelling and irrefutable. The Panel’s findings underscore the need to act now, he stated. Citing several recent IPCC reports, he said evidence in 2021 showed for the first time that some of the changes in the oceans, ice and land surface were irreversible. That report also said the changes were unequivocal caused by human activityoverwhelmingly from burning fossil fuels and creating unprecedented levels of greenhouse gases. Progress is possible almost half of the world’s population is living in dangerous zone of climate impactssays the IPCC 2022 report. Noting that investment in adaptation needs to increase, the report also showed that it is possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius with rapid and deep reductions in emissions across all sectors of the global economy. The facts are not in question, but our actions are, he told the court. It’s not too lateas you have shown. Approaching COP28, he encouraged the IPCC to provide leaders with sound, honest and detailed scientific guidance on make the right decisions for people and the planet. Leaders must understand the great consequences of delay and the great dividends of making difficulties but essential choice to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels and close the emissions gap, to compete in a Carbon free, renewable futureand to ensure climate justicehelping communities adapt and build resilience to worsening impacts, he said.

