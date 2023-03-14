China will reopen its borders to foreign tourists for the first time since 2020





BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) – China said it will reopen its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic by resuming the issuance of all types of visas from Wednesday. The lifting of this latest measure of border control put in place to protect against COVID-19 comes after authorities last month declared victory over a recent surge in the virus. The boost to the tourism sector should help reignite a $17 trillion economy that last year suffered one of its slowest growth rates in nearly half a century. Areas in China that did not require visas before the pandemic will return to visa-free entry, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. This will include the southern resort island of Hainan and cruise ships passing through the port of Shanghai. Visa-free entry to the southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macau will also resume. The ministry also said that foreigners holding visas issued before March 28, 2020 that are still within their validity dates will also be able to enter China. “The resumption of applications for all types of visas removes another significant obstacle to the resumption of normal travel between the UK and China,” Tom Simpson, managing director of the China-British Business Council, told Reuters. “(The council) has already seen business travel applications and arrivals start to increase since January, however, this news should lead to a significant increase in visits especially for tourism.” TRAVEL ABROAD China, which withdrew its advice to citizens against foreign travel in January, also added 40 more countries to its list where group tours are allowed, bringing the total number of countries to 60. International inbound and outbound flights in the week of March 6 rose more than 350% from a year earlier to nearly 2,500 flights, according to Chinese flight tracking app Flight Master, although the number was still only 17.4% of 2019 levels. is. In 2022, only 115.7 million cross-border trips were made in and out of China, with foreigners accounting for about 4.5 million. In contrast, China recorded 670 million total trips in 2019 before the advent of COVID, with foreigners accounting for 97.7 million. Beijing abandoned its draconian zero-COVID policies in December and in January lifted quarantine requirements for incoming travelers. New Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that it took China less than two months to achieve a “smooth transition” in its response to COVID-19 and that the country’s strategies and measures had been completely correct. Reporting by Bernard Orr, Ryan Woo, Wang Jing, Joe Cash and Sophie Yu; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Edwina Gibbs and Simon Cameron-Moore Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

