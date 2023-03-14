Northern Ireland Labor Market Statistics





Publication date: Labor market statistics were released today by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Statistical press release Main points Wage employees and monthly income increased during the month The claim count rate remains constant for the tenth month in a row In February 2023, the seasonally adjusted number of people in the number of claimants was 35,600, down 0.1 percent from the previous months’ revised figure and remaining 3.8 percent of the labor force for the tenth consecutive month. The number of claimants in February remains higher than the pre-pandemic number in March 2020 by 19.5 percent. The number of confirmed surpluses remains low Statistically significant annual changes in Labor Force Survey (LFS) employment and economic inactivity rates NI’s latest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate (the proportion of economically active people aged 16 and over who were unemployed) for the period November-January 2023 was estimated by the Labor Force Survey at 2.4 per cent. This was a decrease of 0.4 percentage points (pps) over the quarter and a decrease of 0.8 percentage points over the year.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work (the employment rate) rose by 0.5 pps over the quarter and rose by 3.1 pps over the year to 71.8 percent. The annual change was statistically significant.

The total number of weekly hours worked in NI (27.7 million) increased by 0.1 per cent over the quarter and increased by 5.9 per cent over the year.

The economic inactivity rate (the percentage of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not looking for or available for work) decreased by 0.3 percentage points over the quarter and by 2.5 percent over the year to 26.4 percent. The annual change was statistically significant. Main measures of the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). Businesses reported that employee jobs in NI increased both over the quarter (0.6 per cent) and over the year (3.5 per cent) to 810,210 jobs in December 2022 to hit a record high. The annual change was statistically significant. Commentary The latest labor market release shows improvements, with payrolls and earnings rising over the year, while the unemployment rate has returned to its pre-pandemic position and employee employment has hit a record high. . Measures of total employment (eg employment rate and hours worked), and economic inactivity have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic position, but continue to show improvement.

HMRC’s latest payroll data shows that the number of payroll employees rose by 0.4 per cent over the month and 2.2 per cent over the year. Wage gains also rose during the month, up 0.5 percent and 7.0 percent over the year.

Businesses reported, via the Quarterly Employment Survey, that employee jobs in NI increased over the quarter and year to 810,210 jobs in December 2022, to hit a series high. Quarterly and annual increases in employee jobs in December 2022 were driven primarily by the service industry sector. Construction, production and other sectors also reported an increase during the year.

Further positive results were seen with households reporting, through the Labor Force Survey (LFS), a statistically significant increase in the employment rate over the year to November-January 2023 to 71.8 percent. The rate of economic inactivity was 26.4 percent for the period November-January 2023, a statistically significant decrease during the year. The unemployment rate also decreased over the year in November-January 2023 and is now 2.4 percent, the same as the pre-pandemic rate for November-January 2020.

The employment rate remains 0.5 percentage points below the pre-pandemic level recorded in the November-January 2020 period, while the economic inactivity rate remains 0.5 percentage points above the pre-pandemic level. The total number of hours worked in November-January 2023 was 3.9 percent below the pre-pandemic position recorded in November-January 2020.

In addition, the claimant count estimate was slightly reduced in the month to February 2023 from the revised estimate for January 2023. The claimant count rate remains at 3.8 percent for the tenth consecutive month, dating back to May 2022.

Finally, 20 redundancies were confirmed in the Department in February 2023, bringing the 12-month total to 940. This is the fifth month in a row that the twelve-month confirmed redundancy total was below 1,000. 440 proposed redundancies were announced in the Department in February 2023, bringing the twelve-month proposed total to 2,180. This was an increase on the last twelve-month totals, and the highest total reported since April 2022, but is still well below the long-term trend. Notes to editors: The statistical report and related tables are available at: Labor Market Report – March 2023 The Statistics and Research Agency of Northern Ireland would like to thank participating households and businesses for taking part in the Labor Force Survey. During the quarter refer to comparisons between the most recent quarterly estimates for the period November-January 2023 and the quarter before that (ie August-October 2022). During the year refer to the comparisons between the latest quarterly estimates for the period November-January 2023 and those of the corresponding quarter a year ago (ie November-January 2022). Changes found to be statistically significant (ie, when the estimated change exceeded the variability expected from a study sample of this size and is likely to reflect real change) will be specifically highlighted. Estimates for November-January 2023 should be compared with estimates for August-October 2022. This provides a stronger estimate than estimates for October-December 2022, as November and December data are included. both assessments. The official measure of unemployment is from the Labor Force Survey. This measure of unemployment relates to people without work who were available for work and had either looked for work in the past four weeks or were expecting to start a job. This is the definition of the International Labor Organization. Labor Force Survey estimates are subject to sampling error. This means that the exact figure is likely to fall within a range surrounding the quoted estimate. For example, the unemployment rate is likely to fall within 0.6 percentage points of the quoted estimate (ie between 1.8 percent and 3.0 percent). The number of claimants is a source of administrative data derived from the systems of the jobs and benefits offices, which records the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits. In March 2018, the measure of the number of NI claimants changed from one based only on Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) to an measure based on both JSA claimants and Universal Credit (UC) claimants out of work, who claimed mainly for reasons that they were unemployed. Those claiming unemployment-related benefits (either UC or JSA) may be fully unemployed and looking for work, or they may be employed but on low income and/or low hours, making them eligible for unemployment benefits support. Under UC, a wider range of claimants became eligible for unemployment-related benefits than under the previous benefits regime. Redundancies are offered by companies under the Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Amended 8 October 2006) under which they are legally required to notify the Department of imminent redundancies of 20 or more employees. Companies proposing fewer than 20 layoffs are not required to notify the Department, so the figures given are likely to be an underestimate of total job losses, however, it is not possible to quantify the shortfall. All other things being equal, we would expect more surpluses in sectors dominated by large businesses since those are the businesses that meet 20 or more of the collective surplus criteria. To prevent possible identification of individual businesses, balance totals related to fewer than 3 businesses are not disclosed. The Statistical Disclosure Control Policy is available here: Redundancy background information. Where the number of businesses does not meet the release threshold (as detailed in the Statistical Disclosure Control Policy), individual monthly totals are not published. HMRC’s Real Time Information (RTI) system is a source of administrative data. The PAYE RTI system is the system employers use to collect Income Tax and National Insurance contributions before paying wages to employees. These data relate only to employees paid by employers and do not include income from self-employment. Estimates of the number of employees paid and the earnings of employees from PAYE are classified as statistics as they are still in the development stage. As a result, the data is subject to revisions. Early estimates (flash estimates) for December 2022 are based on about 85 percent of the information and will be subject to revision in next months release, when between 98 percent and 99 percent of the data will be available ( main ratings). The size of headline and flash estimate revisions are similar for employees, while flash earnings estimate revisions are typically larger than headline revisions. HMRC PAYE covers the whole population and not a sample of employees or companies. The data is based on where employees live and not the location of their workplace within the UK. The data are seasonally adjusted, but not adjusted for inflation. The content and format of the Labor Market Report (LMR) and monthly tables changed in September 2022 to make them more user-friendly and interactive, increasing accessibility and increasing automation in their production. As the tables have changed, a mapping document has been created showing the relationship between the old and new tables. In addition, the LMR, supplemental documents, and data tables are now all available on one website with added links to individual data source pages directing users to the latest data. The Labor Market Report will be of interest to policy makers, public bodies, the business community, banks, economic commentators, academics and the general public with an interest in the domestic economy. The next Labor Market Report will be published on the NISRA website on Tuesday 18 April 2023. For media inquiries contact the Department for the Economy Press Office at: [email protected] The Executive Information Service operates an out-of-hours service for media inquiries from 1800 to 08:00 Monday to Friday and on weekends and public holidays. The press officer can be contacted on 028 9037 8110. Follow us on Twitter. Feedback is welcome and should be addressed to: Statistics responsible: Mark McFetridge, Economic and Labor Market Statistics (ELMS), [email protected] or Tel: 028 902 55172. Share this page





