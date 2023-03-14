Drug policies: High Commissioner calls for transformative change

Thank you for this opportunity to speak to the Commission. Our organizations share a deep concern for the health and well-being of human beings.

This year, you will prepare Mid-term review 2024 of the 2019 Ministerial Declaration on ongoing and evolving challenges related to the global drug situation. This is a key moment. As you look back, to take stock of the results so far, you will also be waiting to plan what ground needs to be covered by 2029 and how to do it.

I encourage the mid-term review to include the full participation of civil society, including the voices of people who use drugs – and from all relevant United Nations bodies, to ensure that drug policies are based on human rights, in especially health and development.

The review also provides an opportunity for the Commission to renew its strong commitment to human rights as part of transformative change to address the global drug situation.

According to World Drug Report 2022an estimated 284 million people use drugs worldwide.

Over 11 million people inject them.

We are all aware of the continued unchecked growth of global illicit drug markets and the impact on societies around the world. From violent crime, to destruction and loss of life, to mass incarceration, the toll is unbearably heavy.

But if drugs destroy lives, the same can be true of drugs POLiCiEs.

In recent years we have seen some politicians directing hatred against people who use drugs; declaring war on their own people because of drug-related criminality; the militarization of drug law enforcement; and, in some cases, the use of measures such as widespread extrajudicial killings.

In many other countries, decades of punitive, war-on-drug strategies have failed to prevent a growing range and quantity of substances produced and consumed.

Drug crime is one of the main reasons that over 2 million people are currently in prisons and other detention facilities.

In 35 countries, the death penalty is provided for drug-related crimes. However, international human rights law limits the use of the death penalty to the most serious crimes, understood as premeditated murder. I reiterate my call to states that retain the death penalty to abolish it, including for drug-related offences.

The drug war paradigm is harmful to public health. Fear of arrest and widespread stigma surrounding drug use prevent people who use drugs from accessing health care, harm reduction services, and effective voluntary treatment programs. This is undoubtedly a factor in the very high number of deaths resulting from substance abuse of 1.2 million people in 2019, according to the most recent data available.

The drug war approach also perpetuates existing patterns of discrimination, including against people of African descent, women and indigenous peoples.

The promotion of the underground drug trade leads to the development of criminal networks.

It is clear to many that the war on drugs is not working. And a number of countries have led the way.

For example, earlier this month, the President of Colombia told the Human Rights Council that he was “leaving behind prohibition as a dominant paradigm” in favor of “human rights-based” drug policies.

Ghana has also been a leading proponent of a human rights and public health approach to drug policy, demonstrated by the recent drug law reform.

Laos is taking steps to approve the production and distribution of cannabis for medical purposes, following Thailand’s decision to do so in 2022.

We must continue this progress in all regions of the world and stop the war on drugs. Instead, let’s focus on transformative change, designing drug policies that are evidence-based, that put human rights at their center, that are gender-sensitive, and that ultimately improve the lives of millions of individuals. affected.

I look forward to working with you in the months and years to come.